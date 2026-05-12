Edoho's Journey: From Low Pay to Bigger Opportunities on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

Edoho, a Nigerian television personality, shares his experiences during the first two years of hosting 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' on his Instagram page. Despite the relatively low pay, he was required to wear sharp suits and project an affluent lifestyle as if he were extremely wealthy. His earnings increased significantly after MTN became the sponsor, and he approached the production company's owner directly with a proposed figure. Once he mentioned the figure, the production company agreed to give him three months' back pay.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Edoho revealed that he earned slightly over N100,000 per month during the first two years of the show.

Despite the relatively low pay, he was required to wear sharp suits and project an affluent lifestyle as if he were extremely wealthy. His earnings increased significantly after MTN became the sponsor, and he approached the production company's owner directly with a proposed figure. Once he mentioned the figure, the production company agreed to give him three months' back pay. The improved salary opened doors to bigger opportunities, including hosting high-profile events nationwide and greater public visibility.

Edoho also spoke about the personal challenges he faced during that period, emphasizing the importance of compartmentalizing problems, staying focused, and keeping his eyes on the prize





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Edoho Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Low Pay Sharp Suits Projecting Affluence Improved Salary Bigger Opportunities Hosting High-Profile Events Personal Challenges Compartmentalizing Problems Staying Focused Keeping Eyes On The Prize

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