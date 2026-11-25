Edo State SUBEB Chairman inspects Ozolua Primary School in Ovia South-West, receiving full backing from Council Chairman Hon. Anthony Osarobo to enhance basic education standards.

Edo State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman Ambrose Oyakhilome, accompanied by his technical team, visited the Ovia South-West Local Government Area on Wednesday to conduct a comprehensive inspection of ongoing educational infrastructure projects. The primary objective of this official visit was to assess the progress and quality of rehabilitation works currently being carried out at Ozolua Primary School located in Iguobazuwa. This strategic move underscores the board's commitment to ensuring that state-level educational reforms are effectively implemented at the grassroots level within the local government area.

Osarobo Promises Full SUBEB Collaboration

Council Chairman of Ovia South-West, Hon. Anthony Osarobo, assured the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board of his administration's unwavering readiness to support policies and initiatives aimed at improving the standard of basic education across the area. Speaking during the courtesy visit to his office, Hon. Anthony Osarobo stated that the local government council is fully prepared to work closely with the SUBEB leadership and other relevant state agencies. This cooperation is designed to implement policies, recommendations, and collaborative programs that specifically address the unique challenges confronting schools within the council area.

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Hon. Anthony Osarobo emphasized that sustained cooperation between the local government and state government agencies is essential to providing pupils with a conducive learning environment. He highlighted that such partnership is critical for improving teaching standards and laying the necessary foundation for academic development among students in the region. The council chairman's assurance signals a strong political will to bridge the gap between policy formulation and on-the-ground execution in the education sector.

Oyakhilome Commends Local Government Commitment

Earlier in the proceedings, SUBEB Chairman Hon. Ambrose Oyakhilome commended Hon. Anthony Osarobo for his demonstrated commitment to educational development and the general welfare of children in the Ovia South-West area. During his address, Hon. Ambrose Oyakhilome disclosed that the visit was part of a broader inspection exercise to assess the quality and timeline of ongoing rehabilitation work at Ozolua Primary School, Iguobazuwa. This assessment ensures that state funds intended for infrastructure improvement are utilized effectively to benefit the student population.

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Hon. Ambrose Oyakhilome also took the opportunity to commend Governor Monday Okpebholo for his administration's robust commitment to revitalizing the education sector in Edo State. He noted that the governor's ongoing reforms and interventions in basic education demonstrate the high importance attached to the future of Edo children. This recognition of state leadership aligns with the broader goal of creating a sustainable educational framework that supports long-term development across all local governments in the state.

Strategic Impact on School Infrastructure

The inspection of Ozolua Primary School serves as a critical checkpoint for the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board to evaluate the efficacy of its rehabilitation programs. By directly engaging with local council leadership, the board aims to ensure that state government efforts are complemented by local initiatives. This collaborative approach is intended to ensure that the benefits of educational reforms reach schools and pupils in Ovia South-West effectively and efficiently, addressing immediate infrastructure deficits.

The joint efforts between the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board and the Ovia South-West Local Government Council represent a significant step toward enhancing educational quality in the region. As the rehabilitation work at Ozolua Primary School continues, the sustained collaboration between Hon. Ambrose Oyakhilome and Hon. Anthony Osarobo will likely serve as a model for other local governments in Edo State. This partnership highlights the importance of unified action in tackling the multifaceted challenges facing basic education infrastructure and delivery.