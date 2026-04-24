Edo State Shuts Down Orphanage, Arrests Operator Over Adoption Scam

The Edo State Government has closed Uwadia Children Home in Afuze and arrested its operator, Mrs. Grace Efe Uwadia, following allegations of a fraudulent adoption scheme. A staff member of the local government's Social Welfare Department is also wanted in connection with the case. The government has evacuated the children to a safe location and is investigating the matter thoroughly.

The Edo State Government has taken decisive action against an orphanage home, Uwadia Children Home, located in Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area, shutting down its operations and arresting its operator, Mrs. Grace Efe Uwadia.

This action follows allegations of a significant adoption scam brought to light by a prospective adoptive parent, Mr. Monday Akpaduma. The state's Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Eugenia Abdallah, revealed the details during a visit to the facility, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable children and upholding the integrity of the adoption process.

The investigation began after Mr. Akpaduma reported a series of escalating financial demands during his attempt to adopt a child from Uwadia Children Home. Initially asked to pay N250,000 as a processing fee, he was subsequently requested to remit an additional N1 million before the child’s release. The situation became increasingly suspicious when he was later informed that the adoption fee had been arbitrarily increased to N2 million, purportedly by the ministry itself.

This drastic and unexplained increase prompted Mr. Akpaduma to bypass the orphanage and report the matter directly to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. A thorough internal investigation conducted by the ministry quickly revealed that all documents presented by Mr. Akpaduma were fraudulent and did not originate from the ministry, despite appearing to be issued on an old official letterhead. This discovery confirmed the existence of a deliberate scheme to defraud prospective adoptive parents.

The investigation further implicated a staff member of the Social Welfare Department in Owan East Local Government Council, Mr. Vincent Ogbodo, who is now wanted by authorities. Evidence suggests that Mr. Ogbodo was the source of the falsified documents used in the illicit adoption process, indicating a potential conspiracy between him and the orphanage operator.

While Mr. Ogbodo was not present at his office during the operation and therefore could not be immediately arrested, Commissioner Abdallah assured the public that all efforts are underway to apprehend him and bring him to justice. Mrs. Uwadia, the proprietress of the orphanage, has been handed over to the Aideyan Police Station in Benin City for further investigation and potential prosecution.

The government’s swift response underscores its zero-tolerance policy towards exploitation, fraud, and any illegal practices that endanger the well-being of children. The immediate priority following the shutdown was the safety and welfare of the children residing at Uwadia Children Home. The Edo State Government has successfully evacuated all children from the facility and relocated them to a secure and undisclosed location.

Several of the children are currently receiving necessary medical attention to address any health concerns that may have arisen during their time at the orphanage. Commissioner Abdallah reiterated that the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development does not impose arbitrary or inflated fees for adoption, and urged members of the public to always verify any information regarding adoption directly with the ministry.

She strongly encouraged anyone with knowledge of suspicious activity related to child adoption to report it immediately to the authorities. The ministry is committed to ensuring that all adoption processes are conducted ethically, transparently, and in the best interests of the children involved. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the scam and identify all individuals involved, ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions.

The government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable children remains paramount, and this case serves as a strong warning to anyone attempting to exploit the adoption process for personal gain





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Edo State Orphanage Adoption Scam Fraud Child Welfare

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