Edo State Police Command investigates the November 19 assault on the Nigeria Democratic Congress secretariat in Afuze by suspected Edo State Security Network members.

The Edo State Police Command has launched a comprehensive investigation into a violent assault on the Nigeria Democratic Congress secretariat located in Afuze within the Owan East Local Government Area. This security breach involves armed individuals suspected to be operatives of the Edo State Security Network, who targeted political infrastructure and personnel during a scheduled meeting.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, November 19, at approximately 4 p.m., when Mrs. Mariam Iseme and Grant Eruhagan, both political aspirants for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, were conducting a meeting with other party members at the secretariat. The timing coincided with peak afternoon hours, increasing the vulnerability of the occupants to the sudden and aggressive incursion by the hostile group.

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Attack Details and Suspect Identity

According to ASP Eno Ikoedem, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Edo State Command, the assailants were dressed in uniforms identifying them with the Edo State Security Network and were heavily armed with guns and machetes. The group stormed the premises, systematically destroying political banners and other materials before issuing death threats to the occupants and the people present at the location.

The attackers managed to flee the scene only after they sighted responding police officers, indicating a level of tactical awareness or pre-planned escape routes. Despite their departure, the physical damage to the property and the psychological trauma inflicted on Mrs. Mariam Iseme, Grant Eruhagan, and other party members constitute serious criminal offenses that require immediate legal intervention.

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Police Response and Stakeholder Cooperation

ASP Eno Ikoedem confirmed that the Edo State Police Command has initiated vigorous efforts to identify, locate, and apprehend every individual involved in the attack. The command is leveraging forensic evidence and witness testimonies to build a robust case against the suspects, with a particular focus on tracing the financial and logistical support networks that enabled the Edo State Security Network operatives to execute such a brazen operation.

Ernest Aitalegbe, the Chairman of the Owan East Local Government Area, has been formally invited to assist in the ongoing investigation. His cooperation is deemed critical due to his intimate knowledge of the local security landscape and his ability to mobilize community intelligence resources to help track down the fugitives responsible for the violence against the Nigeria Democratic Congress infrastructure.

Commissioner of Police Issues Strict Warnings

CP Patrick Daaor, the Commissioner of Police for the Edo State Command, has issued a stern warning to all politicians, aspirants, supporters, and their loyalists, instructing them to immediately cease all forms of violence, intimidation, and property destruction. He emphasized that the use of thugs to advance political interests is a cardinal sin that the police command will not tolerate under any circumstances or for any political affiliation.

The Commissioner of Police stressed that the Edo State Police Command has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward political lawlessness. He assured the public that anyone found sponsoring, perpetrating, or aiding in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of their political status or connections. This stance is designed to deter future attacks and restore order to the political environment.

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Impact on Public Peace and Future Steps

The attack on the Nigeria Democratic Congress secretariat in Afuze poses a significant threat to public peace and democratic stability in the Owan East Local Government Area. The incident highlights the dangerous nexus between armed vigilante groups and political violence, which undermines the rule of law and intimidates political actors from freely exercising their constitutional rights.

The Edo State Police Command remains committed to enforcing the law without fear or favor to ensure that all political actors desist from actions capable of disrupting public order. The ongoing investigation serves as a critical step toward restoring security and confidence in the political process, ensuring that no individual or group operates above the law in their pursuit of political power or influence in the region.