Edo State Police arrests four security personnel for allegedly leaking operational details to cultists in Benin City. CP Patrick Daaor details arrests of cultists and kidnappers.

Four security personnel affiliated with the Edo State Security Corps have been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information about police movements and operational plans to suspected cultists in the Adolor area of Benin City.

Internal Leaks Expose Police Operations

The suspects, identified as Gideon Acher, Tony Oahiale, and Culture Uzo, were apprehended after law enforcement operatives discovered that precise details regarding their tactical movements had been shared with criminal elements. The arrest followed a targeted investigation triggered by the realization that the security team's actions were being monitored and anticipated by the cultists. Eno Ikoedem, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, disclosed these arrests while parading individuals detained for various criminal activities within the state. She revealed that the police command was shocked to find that confidential information about their operations had been compromised, which necessitated a deeper inquiry into the breach of security protocols.

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Cult and Kidnapping Suspects Detained

During the same press conference, Eno Ikoedem announced that a separate police operation resulted in the detention of ten suspected members of the Aye Axe cult group. These individuals were apprehended during an alleged initiation exercise, marking another significant blow to organized criminal networks operating in the region. Additionally, the police command presented four suspected kidnappers and one suspected armed robber who were captured in the Ugiokhuen Community. These multiple arrests highlight the command's simultaneous efforts to dismantle both local cult activities and broader criminal syndicates involved in abduction and armed robbery across Edo State.

Hostages Rescued From Forest Operation

Among the arrested kidnappers, police reported the successful rescue of two victims, Yakubu Ibrahim and Abdullahi Mohammed, who were freed without injury during a targeted military-style search. The rescue occurred after an intensive bush-combing operation was launched in the Ikakumoh/Ayaran Forest area to locate the captives and their abductors. Eno Ikoedem emphasized that the swift action by security operatives ensured the safety of the hostages, demonstrating the operational capability of the Edo State Police Command to execute complex rescue missions effectively. The arrest of the kidnappers involved in this specific incident underscores the command's commitment to eradicating kidnapping rings that threaten public safety in rural and peri-urban areas.

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Commissioner Reiterates Security Resolve

Eno Ikoedem stated that these recent arrests serve as a testament to the Edo State Police Command's determination to maintain continuous pressure on criminal elements. She quoted Commissioner of Police Patrick Daaor, who reiterated the command's resolve to dismantle criminal networks and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to face justice. CP Daaor commended the officers involved in the various operations for their courage and professionalism in executing their duties under challenging conditions. The Commissioner also expressed appreciation to the general public for their timely information and ongoing support, which has been instrumental in the success of these recent law enforcement initiatives.

Public Urged To Remain Vigilant

The Edo State Police Command has urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Eno Ikoedem stressed that the security of Edo State remains a collective responsibility that requires active cooperation between the police force and the citizenry. By maintaining open lines of communication and fostering a culture of reporting, the community can play a vital role in preventing future crimes and ensuring the safety of all residents in Benin City and surrounding areas. The command continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to sustaining the momentum of these successful operations to create a more secure environment for everyone.