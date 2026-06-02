Edo State NDLEA Arrests 48 Suspected Drug Traffickers, Seizes 541.47 Kilogrammes of Illicit Drugs

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made significant strides in its ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse in the state. In May, the command arrested 48 suspected drug traffickers and seized 541.47 kilogrammes of illicit drugs through intelligence-led operations across drug hotspots. The arrests and seizures were made during separate operations targeting 25 males and 23 females.

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 48 suspected drug traffickers and seized 541.47 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in May as part of its ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse.

The State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, stating that the arrests and seizures were made through intelligence-led operations conducted across drug hotspots in the state. According to him, the suspects comprised 25 males and 23 females arrested during separate operations





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National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command Drug Trafficking Drug Abuse Arrests Seizures Intelligence-Led Operations Drug Hotspots Cannabis Sativa Psychotropic Substances Methamphetamine Codeine Syrup

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