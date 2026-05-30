Edo State Governor Calls for Public Apology Over Pepper Spray Incident

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has called for a public apology by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over the use of pepper spray on students during the Children’s Day celebration by a member of a private security outfit. The incident led to the collapse of students, mostly female, and resulted in 50 children being hospitalized.

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties ( CRPP ) has called for a public apology by Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over the use of pepper spray on students during the Children’s Day celebration by a member of a private security outfit.

The incident led to the collapse of students, mostly female, and resulted in 50 children being hospitalized. The CRPP condemned the use of private security for an event of that magnitude and questioned the government's lack of crowd control mechanism and protection of children, especially the girl-child. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy denied Isibor's claim that 50 students were hospitalized





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Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo Pepper Spray Private Security Children’S Day Celebration CRPP Crowd Control Mechanism Protection Of Children Private Companies Tear Gases Unregistered Body Lakurawa Terrorists Councilor Director

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