Edo State Government Reopens Schools Temporarily Closed Due to Security Concerns

The Edo State Government has ordered the reopening of schools that were temporarily closed following security concerns in parts of the state. The decision was made after a comprehensive review of the security situation by the state government in collaboration with relevant security agencies and stakeholders.

The Edo State Government has ordered the reopening of schools that were temporarily closed following security concerns in parts of the state. The government had earlier directed the closure of some schools in a statement dated June 9, 2026, after intelligence reports indicated possible security threats in parts of Edo North Senatorial District.

In a fresh directive, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Enodolomwanyi Otamere, announced that affected schools are to resume academic activities on June 15, 2026. The decision followed a comprehensive review of the security situation by the state government in collaboration with relevant security agencies and stakeholders. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, with additional safety mechanisms deployed across affected communities and schools to ensure the protection of learners, teachers, and other school personnel.

Consequently, all public and private schools affected by the earlier closure order have been directed to resume normal academic and administrative activities from June 15. School heads, proprietors, and education authorities were directed to make adequate preparations for the safe return of students and staff, while maintaining close collaboration with security agencies, community leaders, and government officials.

Parents and guardians were also urged to ensure their children return to school, with assurances that adequate security arrangements have been made to safeguard learning environments. The Edo State Government is committed to providing a safe and conducive environment for learning, and this decision is a testament to that commitment.

The reopening of schools is a significant step towards normalizing academic activities in the affected areas, and the government is confident that this decision will have a positive impact on the lives of students and their families. The state government will continue to work closely with security agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure that the security situation remains stable and that students can learn in a safe and secure environment.

The government is also committed to providing support to schools and families affected by the earlier closure, and will continue to work towards creating a better future for the people of Edo State. The reopening of schools is a major milestone in the state's efforts to provide quality education to its citizens, and the government is committed to building on this momentum to achieve its goals.

The state government will continue to monitor the security situation and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. The government is confident that with the enhanced security measures in place, students and staff can return to school with confidence, and that the state can move forward towards a brighter future





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Edo State Government School Reopening Security Concerns Education Safety Measures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edo State Boosts Security with 5,400 Local Corps and 1,000 Forest Guards to Combat InsecurityEdo State government has announced the recruitment of 5,400 members of a local security corps across all 18 local government areas to strengthen grassroots security. The state is also increasing its forest guard force to 1,000, focusing on border communities and criminal hotspots. The measures include providing equipment like raincoats and torches for effective operation. Additionally, officials highlighted efforts to tackle drug abuse linked to violent crimes and called for accurate news reporting, denying reports of teacher salary arrears.

Read more »

Edo State Closes Three Schools Over Kidnap Threats, Sparking Debate on Student Safety and Education ContinuityThree secondary schools in Edo State, Nigeria, have been temporarily shut down following intelligence about potential kidnappings. Union leaders stress that while closure is necessary, authorities must implement alternative learning arrangements and secure all schools to prevent educational disruption and ensure long-term safety.

Read more »

Lagos State Government Receives 10 New Waste Compactor Trucks for Improved SanitationThe Lagos State Government has received 10 new waste compactor trucks to strengthen waste collection and improve environmental sanitation across the state. The trucks were donated by the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority as part of efforts to support sustainable waste management.

Read more »

Niger State Government Clarifies Reports of Bandit Attacks on SchoolsThe Niger State Government has issued a statement clarifying reports of bandit attacks on schools in Minna and its environs, stating that the claims are entirely unfounded and designed to create fear and panic among residents.

Read more »