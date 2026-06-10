Edo State Government Orders Closure of Three Secondary Schools Over Kidnap Threat

The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports indicating a possible kidnap threat targeting students.

The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports indicating a possible kidnap threat targeting students.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the State Ministry of Education and signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mr Enodolomwanyi Otamere. The affected schools are Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, and Makeke Secondary School. According to reports on Wednesday in Benin, the decision was taken as a precautionary security measure.

The closure followed an intelligence report from the Department of State Services (DSS), which raised concerns over a suspected plan by armed groups to abduct schoolchildren in Edo North Senatorial District. A security memo dated June 5 and addressed to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), revealed that the DSS intercepted communications between two suspected bandits allegedly planning mass abductions.

The suspects were said to have shifted focus to targeting schoolchildren after earlier attempts to kidnap wealthy individuals reportedly failed to yield expected ransom payments. The report also indicated that the abductors believed targeting students would attract greater government attention and increase their chances of securing higher ransom demands and concessions.

It further disclosed that a 25-year-old suspect was arrested on June 4 while allegedly conducting surveillance around Makeke Secondary School, one of the institutions later shut down by the government. The development reportedly heightened concerns that preparations for an attack may already have been underway.

Following the threat, the DSS advised relevant authorities to strengthen security around schools, particularly in Edo North, and recommended increased collaboration among security agencies, local vigilante groups, and hunters, as well as intensified patrols and surveillance in vulnerable communities. In the directive ordering the closure, the Permanent Secretary said the decision was based on security advisories warning of credible threats to the safety of students, teachers, and surrounding communities.

The Ministry of Education has received intelligence reports and advisories from relevant security agencies regarding credible threats to the safety of students, staff, and school communities in some parts of the Akoko Edo Local Government Area. He added that all academic and non-academic activities in the affected schools have been suspended until further notice to protect lives and property.

Candidates currently participating in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) shall be allowed access to sit for their examinations under strict security arrangements and supervision as may be provided by the relevant security agencies and community stakeholders. He directed school authorities to ensure the orderly release of students to their parents and guardians, secure school premises, and maintain communication with government and security agencies.

He also urged residents and parents in the affected communities to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to address the threat and restore normal academic activities





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