Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy explains contractors delay, demolition of suspected cultists' houses, and 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses for transportation

The text highlights Prince Kassim Afegbua's press conference where he explained the cause of delay in contractors' payments, the recent demolition of houses belonging to suspected cultists, and the delivery of 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to aid transportation across the state.

Government has explained the reason for delay in the payment of contractors engaged by former governor Godwin Obaseki to execute projects. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, said the projects executed by the contractors must be verified before payment would be made.

He also spoke about the demolition of houses belonging to suspected cultists and the ongoing investigation into the UNIBEN killing. The state government has taken delivery of 50 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease transportation across the state. Afegbua mentioned the target of 100 buses of 52-seater





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