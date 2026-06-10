Edo State Closes Three Schools Over Kidnap Threats, Sparking Debate on Student Safety and Education Continuity

Three secondary schools in Edo State, Nigeria, have been temporarily shut down following intelligence about potential kidnappings. Union leaders stress that while closure is necessary, authorities must implement alternative learning arrangements and secure all schools to prevent educational disruption and ensure long-term safety.

A recent security threat has led to the temporary closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State , Nigeria. The affected institutions are Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, and Makeke Secondary School.

The decision, described as a necessary precaution, follows intelligence indicating a potential kidnap attempt. In an interview, Aighomwanhi Idubor, chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Edo Chapter, emphasized that safeguarding lives must take priority over academic continuity. He argued that while closing schools is a prudent immediate step, it is insufficient on its own. Authorities must proactively develop alternative arrangements for displaced students to continue their education without compromising safety.

Idubor stressed the need for a comprehensive security strategy, warning that criminals could easily shift their focus to other vulnerable schools if only the threatened ones are secured. He called on security agencies to deploy adequate resources and intelligence to protect all educational facilities across the state. The union chairman also highlighted the long-term consequences of ignoring security warnings, stating that preventing an attack is far better than responding to one.

His counterpart, Lucky Imarouagheru, chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Edo chapter, expressed concern about the educational disruption caused by prolonged closures. While supporting the security measures, Imarouagheru urged intensified efforts to beef up protection so schools can reopen quickly. He noted that collaboration between the government, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and local vigilante groups is already underway to address the threat.

Both union leaders agree that the incident underscores a broader national challenge: ensuring safe learning environments amid rising security concerns in schools. The situation reflects a recurring pattern in Nigeria, where educational institutions have become targets for criminal groups seeking ransom or political leverage. The temporary shutdown, while intended as a protective measure, raises critical questions about the sustainability of such responses and the need for systemic solutions to school safety.

Students' academic progress, examination schedules, and overall well-being are at risk during extended closures. The episode adds to the growing discourse on the balance between security and education, urging policymakers to adopt more resilient strategies that combine immediate protective actions with long-term infrastructural and community-based security enhancements.

Ultimately, the incident serves as a stark reminder that protecting children's right to education requires more than reactive closures; it demands proactive, well-funded, and inclusive security planning that safeguards every classroom across the state and nation





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

School Closure Kidnap Threat Edo State Student Safety ASUSS NUT Security Agencies NSCDC Vigilante Education Disruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Candace Ebhomielen Enters Edo with Edo Vidia Homes & Park as Real Estate Development Expands Across OgunCandace Ebhomielen expands into Edo real estate with Edo Vidia Homes & Park, offering modern amenities and secure living. Discover new developments in Beni

Read more »

Edo State Government Orders Closure of Three Secondary Schools Over Kidnap ThreatThe Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports indicating a possible kidnap threat targeting students.

Read more »

Edo State Government Orders Temporary Closure of Three Public Schools Over Security ConcernsThe Edo State Government has ordered the immediate temporary closure of three public secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area due to security threats. The affected schools are Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, and Makeke Secondary School. The decision follows a security alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding alleged mass abduction threats in Edo North senatorial district. While all academic and non-academic activities are suspended, candidates sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be allowed to continue under strict security supervision. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Read more »

Edo shuts three schools over Kidnap threatEdo State Government orders the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo due to credible kidnap threats targeting students. Learn more abo

Read more »