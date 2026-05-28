Edo State Children's Day Celebration Marred by Stampede and Gas Attack, Dozens Hospitalized

A planned children's day event at Benin City's Ogbe Stadium devolved into panic when a security guard released a chemical irritant, triggering a stampede and causing more than fifty pupils to be hospitalized, with several remaining in critical care.

The children's day celebration in Edo State , held at the Ogbe Stadium in Benin City, turned into a disaster on Wednesday when a sudden stampede and exposure to a chemical irritant left dozens of schoolchildren in hospital.

Organisers had planned a festive program to honour the youth of the state, but the event quickly descended into chaos after a private security guard deployed a noxious gas in an attempt to control an increasingly restless crowd. The irritant, described by witnesses as a highly pungent smoke, filled the stadium's lower tier within seconds, causing immediate breathing difficulties, coughing fits and a wave of panic among the children and accompanying teachers.

Many youngsters clutched at their throats and collapsed on the concrete, while others fled the venue in a frantic rush toward the exits. The sudden loss of visibility and the toxic fumes created a perfect storm for a stampede, and several people were trampled or knocked over as the crowd surged forward. In the confusion, a projectile-later identified as a stone tossed from the stands-struck a boy in the head, inflicting a serious wound that required urgent medical attention.

Emergency services arrived within minutes, guided by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, who was present at the stadium. Idahosa provided first aid to several victims before paramedics transferred more than fifty children to the Edo Specialist Hospital for further care. Hospital staff worked around the clock to stabilize the young patients, many of whom suffered inhalation injuries, acute respiratory distress, and secondary injuries from the stampede.

The majority of the children responded well to treatment and were discharged after a few hours of observation. However, two pupils remain under overnight monitoring for respiratory complications, and a critically injured child is still in intensive care, receiving advanced support for a head injury and severe chemical exposure. The incident has prompted swift action from state authorities.

Law enforcement arrested the security guard who released the irritant, and Governor Monday Okpebholo announced a comprehensive inquiry into the security protocols that allowed the tragedy to unfold. The governor also ordered a review of crowd‑control procedures for public events, emphasizing the need for trained personnel and safer, non‑chemical methods of managing large assemblies. Parents, educators and community leaders have expressed outrage over the mishandling of the celebration and are demanding accountability and compensation for the affected families.

The state government has pledged to provide medical assistance to all victims and to implement stricter safety standards for future events, aiming to restore public confidence and ensure that such a calamity does not recur





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Edo State Children's Day Stampede Chemical Irritant Hospitalizations

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