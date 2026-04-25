Edo State: 70-Year-Old Man Rescued From Kidnappers

A collaborative operation by police, military, hunters, and ESSC personnel has led to the safe rescue of Jonah Owobu, 70, who was abducted from his farm in Esan North-East LGA, Edo State. The kidnappers had demanded a N30 million ransom.

A significant operation involving a collaborative effort between the Edo State Police Command, the Nigerian military, experienced local hunters, and dedicated members of the Edo State Security Corps ( ESSC ) has resulted in the safe rescue of 70-year-old Jonah Owobu.

Mr. Owobu, a resident of Uwalo Oke, Uromi, located within the Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, was initially abducted from his farm on April 20, 2026. The successful recovery of the elderly man was confirmed by the Edo State Police Command through a statement released by its spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The initial report was filed by Mr. Owobu’s wife at the Amedokhian Divisional Police Headquarters in Esan North Local Government Area on April 21, 2026, after her husband failed to return home from his farming activities the previous day. This prompted an immediate investigation and the mobilization of resources to locate and secure his release. The swift response and coordinated search-and-rescue operation were crucial to the positive outcome.

According to ASP Ikoedem, shortly after the initial report, the family received a disturbing communication from the abductors at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 21, 2026. The individuals demanded a substantial ransom of N30 million for Mr. Owobu’s safe return. This development immediately escalated the urgency of the operation.

The Amedokhian Divisional Police Officer acted decisively, assembling a joint task force comprised of police officers, military personnel, local hunters possessing intimate knowledge of the terrain, and members of the ESSC, all working in unison towards a common goal. The team initiated an extensive search within the surrounding forests, focusing on areas where the victim might be held.

A key breakthrough in the search came with the discovery of Mr. Owobu’s abandoned motorcycle and personal effects along a frequently used forest path. This provided valuable clues and directed the operatives further into the dense woodland, narrowing the search area and increasing the likelihood of locating the victim and his captors. The team meticulously followed the trail, demonstrating a commitment to thoroughness and attention to detail.

Following persistent tracking, the joint team successfully pinpointed the location where Mr. Owobu was being held captive. Upon realizing they were about to be apprehended, the suspected kidnappers abandoned their victim and fled into the thick undergrowth of the forest. Fortunately, Mr. Owobu was found unharmed and immediately reunited with his overjoyed family.

The Edo State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for the fleeing suspects, deploying resources for extensive bush combing operations to ensure their capture and subsequent prosecution. Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has reaffirmed the command’s unwavering dedication to combating kidnapping and all forms of criminal activity within Edo State. He emphasized the commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He also appealed to the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the police, stressing the importance of community involvement in crime prevention and detection. The successful rescue serves as a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration and the dedication of law enforcement personnel in protecting citizens and upholding the rule of law.

The police are confident that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, sending a strong message that such criminal acts will not be tolerated in Edo State





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