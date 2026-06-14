Edo Queens emerge 2026 Nigeria Women Football League champions

Edo Queens Football Club have emerged as the 2026 champions of the Nigeria Women Football League after finishing top of the Super Six competition in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Edo Queens Football Club have emerged as the 2026 champions of the Nigeria Women Football League after finishing top of the Super Six competition on Sunday in Port Harcourt , Rivers State .

In their final game against Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens secured a 0-0 draw, enough to finish with 10 points from five matches. Bayelsa Queens also finished with 10 points but had an inferior goal difference and settled for second place. Nasarawa Amazons, who beat Edo Queens in the opening game, finished third with eight points after playing out a 0-0 draw against Rivers Angels, who ended the competition in fourth place.

The third game of the final day between FC Robo and Abia Angels ended 1-1, with Abia Angels finishing fifth with four points, while FC Robo finished sixth with three points. Edo Queens' coach, Edema, noted that despite starting the competition with a loss to Nasarawa Amazons, his players fought back gallantly to win the Super Six title. He said, It has been a rewarding season for us after winning the trophy.

Despite losing the first game, they picked themselves up and did Edo proud. I commend them. The coach also commended the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Council, Amadin Enabulele, and the people of the state for their strong support, which he said contributed to the team's success. Enabulele told The PUNCH that the victory was not just about winning a trophy but also about discovering and nurturing talents that would make the state proud.

He thanked Governor Monday Okpebholo for giving him the opportunity to serve, assuring him that he would always do his best. I am happy we have won. The victory is beyond winning the trophy; it is about discovering and nurturing talents for the benefit of the state





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Edo Queens Nigeria Women Football League Super Six Competition Port Harcourt Rivers State

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Environment Day 2026: Experts raise alarm as climate disasters intensify globallyAs the world confronts record-breaking temperatures, deadly heatwaves, devastating floods and a looming overshoot of the Paris Agreement target, World

Read more »

Rema, Lisa, and Anitta Deliver Memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening PerformanceNigerian Afrobeats star Rema performed alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and Anitta at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles, presenting their collaborative track "Goals" and showcasing a fusion of Afrobeats, K-pop, and Latin pop.

Read more »

Morocco Ready to Face Brazil in World Cup 2026 Group C OpenerMorocco take on Brazil in a high-stakes Group C match at the 2026 World Cup, aiming to build on their historic semi-final run from 2022. Despite injuries, the Atlas Lions remain confident under coach Walid Regragui, with captain Achraf Hakimi leading the charge against a star-studded Brazilian side.

Read more »

Sharp Decline in Candidates for 2026 Technical College Entrance Exam Despite Federal TVET IncentivesOnly 15,281 candidates took Nigeria's 2026 National Common Entrance Examination for technical colleges, a sharp drop from 2025, even with new federal incentives like free tuition and stipends. NAPTEB's Registrar cites subject consolidation and institutional capacity limits as reasons.

Read more »