Edo Queens Crowned NWFL Champions After Strategic Draw Against Bayelsa Queens

Edo Queens secured the 2026 NWFL Premiership title with a disciplined 0-0 draw against Bayelsa Queens, making them only the second club to win twice in six seasons and marking coach Moses Aduku's historic third title.

Edo Queens emerged as champions of the 2026 NWFL Premiership after a strategic goalless draw against Bayelsa Queens on the final matchday of the Super Six playoffs at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The result was a culmination of meticulous planning by Edo Queens, who needed only a draw to clinch the title while Bayelsa Queens required a win. In a fiercely contested match, both sides created scoring opportunities but defensive solidity and tactical discipline prevailed, resulting in a 0-0 stalemate that sealed Edo Queens' second league crown.

This triumph cements their status among Nigeria's women's football elite, making them only the second club alongside Bayelsa Queens to win the league twice in the past six seasons. Their head coach, Moses Aduku, made history as the first manager to capture three NWFL Premiership titles within six seasons, having previously led Bayelsa Queens to victory in 2022 before orchestrating back-to-back wins with Edo Queens in 2024 and 2026.

Other matches on the final matchday saw Nasarawa Amazons and hosts Rivers Angels play to a goalless draw, while FC Robo Queens fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Abia Angels. The final standings placed Edo Queens at the top of the Super Six table with ten points, two points clear of Bayelsa Queens, with Nasarawa Amazons completing the top three.

Abia Angels finished their debut Super Six campaign with six points, while FC Robo Queens and Rivers Angels ended with four points each. Individual awards recognized outstanding performances across the season: FC Robo Queens' Oluwakemi Adegbuyi was named Player of the Season, Abia Angels' Fatima Oloko earned Goalkeeper of the Season, and the Golden Boot was shared by Rivers Angels' Abasiofon Uwah and Edo Queens' Atume Doosuur, both scoring 13 goals. Rivers Angels also received the Fair Play Prize.

As champions, Edo Queens will now represent Nigeria at the WAFU-B Women's Champions League qualifiers in Burkina Faso from August 13 to September 5. Their objective will be to secure qualification for the CAF Women's Champions League and potentially advance to the FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

The grand finale was graced by several dignitaries, including NFF board member Aisha Falode, former board member Chris Green, Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Peter Akpe, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Daniel Igali, Edo State Sports Commission Chairman Desmond Enabulele, NFF Director of Competitions Ruth David, and Bendel Insurance Chairman Jarrett Tenebe, highlighting the growing stature of women's football in Nigeria





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