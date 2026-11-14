Edo presents Certificate of Occupancy to NNPC for proposed Oredo refinery

The Edo State Government has handed a Certificate of Occupancy to NNPC Ltd for its proposed Oredo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited, with officials saying the project will boost domestic refining capacity and create jobs.

The Edo State Government has presented a Certificate of Occupancy to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for its proposed Oredo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited in Edo State.

NNPC Executive Receives Refinery Certificate

The certificate was received by Alhaji Mumuni Dagazau, Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Ltd., during a courtesy visit to the Edo State Government House in Benin City on Friday. The presentation was confirmed in a statement released on Saturday by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele.

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If completed, the project would bring the state's refinery count to three, alongside the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, and Duport Midstream Refinery at Duport Energy Park in Egbokor, Orhionmwon Local Government Area. Dagazau thanked Governor Monday Okpebholo for facilitating the provision of land and the necessary documentation for the project.

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He said the proposed refinery aligned with the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on strengthening domestic energy security, reducing dependence on imported petroleum products and increasing local value addition across the sector. According to him, the project would strengthen Nigeria's domestic refining capacity and create opportunities across the downstream petroleum value chain. He added that the facility would generate employment, promote technology transfer, encourage local participation and support industrial development in Edo State.

Okpebholo Reaffirms Investment Commitment

Dagazau assured the state government that NNPC Ltd. would work closely with it and other stakeholders to provide the necessary support for the successful completion of the project. He described the presentation of the certificate as evidence of Okpebholo's commitment to attracting productive investments to the state. Dagazau expressed confidence that the project would contribute to Edo's economic growth and Nigeria's energy security, while demonstrating the benefits of collaboration between government and investors.

Presenting the certificate, Okpebholo expressed delight at the NNPC delegation's visit and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting investments in the state. The governor said the provision of land for the project was part of his administration's efforts to attract investors, increase revenue and create employment opportunities. According to him, the refinery would expand Edo's commercial base and deliver economic benefits to residents of the state.

Okpebholo assured NNPC Ltd. of the state government's readiness to support the investment, adding that the project would contribute significantly to Edo's development. The event was attended by top government functionaries and members of the NNPC delegation, including Ikedichi Dick-Nwoke, Chief Downstream Investment Officer. Other members of the delegation included Adaobi Oniwinde, Senior Communications Adviser, and Valentine Marinho, Senior Business Analyst to the Executive Vice President, Downstream, among others.