Edo PDP Petitions Police, Urges Non-Participation in By-Election Amid Court Order

The Edo State PDP has petitioned the State Police Command, requesting that it refrain from participating in the local government by-election due to a court order. The PDP argues that any participation would be contempt of court. The High Court had restrained EDSIEC and the state government from proceeding with the by-election.

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has formally petitioned the State Police Command, explicitly requesting that it abstain from participating in the local government by-election across 59 wards. This urgent appeal comes in light of a recent court order issued by Justice Mary Itsueli of the State High Court, which effectively restrained the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission ( EDSIEC ) and the state government from proceeding with the by-election.

The PDP, through its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, emphasizes the critical importance of upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process. The petition, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, serves as a direct response to what the PDP perceives as an attempt to subvert the authority of the judiciary and undermine the established legal framework. Aziegbemi’s letter, dated September 19, 2025, unequivocally states the PDP's position, highlighting the potential consequences of the police's involvement in an election deemed unlawful by the court. The party firmly believes that any participation by security agencies in the purported elections would be tantamount to aiding and abetting contempt of court and seriously compromising the principles of justice and fair play. The PDP stresses that it is imperative for the police to act as a neutral institution, committed to upholding law and order, and to ensure that its officers and men do not participate in or provide security for a process that is currently subject to a court injunction. The PDP is deeply concerned about the potential for political instability and erosion of public trust if the by-election were to proceed in defiance of the court order. \The core of the PDP’s argument rests on the ruling delivered by Justice Itsueli on Tuesday, September 17, 2025. The judge, sitting as a vacation judge of the Edo State High Court, issued a clear order in Suit No. B/247M/2025, effectively halting the planned by-elections across the 59 wards within the state's Local Government Areas. The court’s decisive stance was prompted by the PDP's contention that the tenures of the duly elected councillors in the affected wards are valid until September 2026. The judge specifically found that any attempt to declare their seats vacant or to conduct fresh elections during their existing terms would be unlawful and unconstitutional. The court’s order was explicit: the respondents, comprising EDSIEC and the state government, were instructed to cease all further actions related to the by-election and were restrained from taking any further steps in connection with the planned election. The PDP's petition to the police command underscores the legal implications of ignoring the court's directive. Aziegbemi’s communication underscores the importance of respecting the judiciary and upholding the principles of separation of powers. The matter has since been referred to the Honourable Chief Judge for assignment to a regular court, with a return date fixed for September 30, 2025. The PDP is closely monitoring developments and is prepared to take further legal action to protect the rights of its members and ensure that the rule of law prevails. The party views this matter as a fundamental test of the commitment of all stakeholders to the principles of democracy and the sanctity of judicial pronouncements. The PDP is urging the police to prioritize its duty to uphold the law, prevent any actions that could undermine the judicial process, and to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.\Furthermore, the PDP is appealing to the police to consider the potential repercussions of becoming entangled in a situation that could be perceived as politically motivated. The party is concerned that participating in the by-election, despite the court order, could damage the reputation of the police and erode public confidence in their ability to remain impartial. The PDP views this as a test of the commitment of the police to the rule of law. The party is also emphasizing that the by-election could disrupt the existing system of local government administration, and potentially create instability, particularly in the affected wards. The PDP maintains that the current situation warrants a clear and decisive response from the police, one that prioritizes adherence to the court order and upholds the principles of good governance. The PDP wants to ensure that the integrity of democracy, the sanctity of judicial pronouncements, and the credibility of security institutions are all preserved. Aziegbemi's concluding remarks in the letter to the Commissioner of Police reiterated the critical importance of the Command’s unwavering commitment to neutrality and its duty to uphold the law, even when faced with challenging political circumstances. The PDP is committed to pursuing all available legal avenues to protect the rights of its members and to ensure that justice is served. The PDP’s unwavering stance is aimed at ensuring free and fair elections, where the interests of the people are upheld. The party hopes to provide a model for other states to learn from, in the interest of promoting the rule of law and democratic ideals across Nigeria





