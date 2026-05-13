Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, Dismisses Aspirations to Run for Senate President

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed claims that he is aspiring to run for the office of the Senate President. He stated that he would not get to the level of playing God over his chances of running for the office of Senate President.

Edo North Senator , Adams Oshiomhole , has dismissed claims that he is aspiring to run for the office of the Senate President . Oshiomhole said he would not get to the level of playing God over his chances of running for the office of Senate President .

He spoke while featuring on Channels Television's Politics Today on Wednesday. Oshiomhole said: "When? Have I been elected yet? My parents told me that you don't pray for a child to have a baby boy until he first gets married.

"So my current tenure will end at the end of this session, on June 12 or 13. Now I have applied for renewal, and I can't take the people of Edo North for granted. I pray that they renew that mandate for me. So, to take that for granted is to take the democratic process for granted.

"Right now, I have applied, and if you ask me, 'Do you want to be a senator again? ' I will say yes. What is the evidence? I have applied and have been screened.

"On Monday, I will be going for primaries. If I win, I will face the election on January 15. Only people who do not have the fear of God, who do not understand that we are not who we are by reason of our strength, begin to postulate what they want to be.

"I think we should take it step by step, and right now my current mandate is about to expire, and I'm working hard to get a renewal of that mandate. I will not join in playing God.





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Senate President Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole Playing God Democratic Process

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