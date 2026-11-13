Edo Identifies 129 Gully Erosion Sites, Plans Intervention Before Next Rainy Season

The Edo State Ecological Funding and Management Commission has identified 129 gully erosion sites across 16 local government areas and is developing a one-year intervention roadmap to address worsening ecological challenges.

The Edo State Government has identified 129 gully erosion sites requiring urgent intervention as part of efforts to address worsening ecological challenges threatening communities across the state.

Chairman of the Edo State Ecological Funding and Management Commission, Terry Igiebor, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City on Friday. Igiebor said the commission had so far identified 129 ecological sites during its statewide assessment tour of 16 local government areas. He said the assessment was aimed at identifying communities facing serious environmental challenges and determining the level of intervention required.

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Edo Commission Identifies Erosion Sites

The commission chairman listed gully erosion, blocked drainage channels, deforestation and environmentally induced road deterioration among the issues being investigated. He described the situation in some rural communities as alarming, citing cases of residents living dangerously close to deep erosion channels. Igiebor recalled an incident in which a 57-year-old man reportedly lost his life following an erosion-related disaster. He added that some communities had also experienced cases of children being swept away by floodwaters.

According to him, the commission is developing a one-year intervention roadmap, while the ongoing assessment would provide important input into the state's 2027 budget. He added that the commission was exploring funding opportunities through the Federal Government's Ecological Project Office, the World Bank, the United Nations and other international development partners.

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Igiebor explained that the law establishing the commission provides for equitable distribution of ecological intervention across the state's three senatorial districts to ensure that no area is neglected in the allocation of resources. He said the commission was particularly concerned about vulnerable communities whose residents lacked the financial resources and access to government officials to draw attention to their environmental problems.

One-Year Ecological Intervention Roadmap

Igiebor further stressed that intervention should not be determined solely by the ability of communities to lobby for government attention. He assured that locations identified as emergencies would receive attention before the next rainy season. On measures to address the recurring ecological challenges, Igiebor said the commission was planning an environmental education and orientation programme to sensitise residents on the causes of erosion and other environmental problems.

He blamed indiscriminate waste disposal, blocked drainage channels and poor environmental practices for contributing to flooding and other ecological challenges. He insisted that residents must complement government efforts by taking responsibility for protecting their environment. The chairman said the commission would unveil its master plan and work schedule to guide communities on their responsibilities. Igiebor added that addressing the root causes of ecological problems would reduce the huge resources required for environmental remediation.

Residents Urged to Protect Environment

He said efforts to address worsening ecological challenges threatening communities across the state were ongoing.