Edo Govt Begins Investigation as Police Interrogate Bouncer Over Children's Day Stampede

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties, CRPP, has condemned the Children's Day celebration tragedy at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Edo State, where several students sustained varying degrees of injuries. The government has begun an investigation into the incident, while the police are interrogating the bouncer involved in the alleged cultist invasion of the stadium.

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties, CRPP , has condemned the Children's Day celebration tragedy at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Edo State, where several students sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the venue of the Children's Day celebration, as several students reportedly sustained injuries after security operatives fired pepper spray and teargas canisters during the event. At the event organised by the Edo State Ministry of Education, several students, particularly female students, reportedly fainted after inhaling the substances, while others sustained injuries after being stepped on during the ensuing melee.

Many of the affected students were reportedly rushed to the Edo Specialist Hospital for medical attention. Reacting, the national leadership of the CRPP queried why the Edo State Government would use non-state actors such as bouncers for crowd control at a ceremony of such magnitude.

The body also questioned why Government House security personnel allegedly authorised the use of tear gas and pepper spray to disperse unruly crowds, resulting in the pandemonium and the avoidable trampling of innocent students who tried to escape from the stadium. In a statement signed by Dr. Samson Isibor, National Chairman of the CRPP, and made available to newsmen in Benin City on Friday, May 29, 2026, the coalition alleged that over 50 students, mostly females, were seriously injured and collapsed in a stampede resulting from the pandemonium.

Isibor also alleged that unconfirmed reports indicated that two students lost their lives during the incident. According to him, videos and pictures of the unfortunate event have since gone viral on the internet, despite the denial by the state government. He opined that the tragedy had once again exposed the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration as weak in crowd control and unable to adequately protect children, especially the girl-child.

The tragedy further exposed the government that prides itself on being children- and youth-friendly as a mere smokescreen. The alleged invasion of the stadium by suspected cultists also belied Okpebholo's claim of having totally eradicated cultism in the state. It is now obvious that he has much work to do on security in the state, as cultism and other criminal activities still fester.

The CRPP therefore demanded an unreserved apology from Governor Monday Okpebholo and his government to Edo children and their parents over the avoidable calamity allegedly caused by incompetent state and non-state actors. The body urged the state government to foot the hospital bills of the victims and provide adequate compensation commensurate with their respective losses. The Edo State Government had refuted reports of any student deaths, describing the allegation as false and unfounded.

The government has begun an investigation into the incident, while the police are interrogating the bouncer involved in the alleged cultist invasion of the stadium





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Edo State Government Children's Day Celebration Stampede Coalition Of Registered Political Parties CRPP Bouncer Cultism Security

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