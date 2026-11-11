Edo Governor to Provide Free Shops at Rebuilt Oba Market to Aid Traders

Edo State Governor has announced that traders will receive free shop allocations at the rebuilt Oba Market in Benin City for a limited time to help them resume business quickly.

Senator Monday Okpebholo, governor of Edo State, announced on Tuesday that traders who have been displaced by the fire and subsequent rehabilitation of Oba Market in Benin City will receive free shop allocation for an initial period. The announcement was made during a site visit to the ongoing projects in the state, accompanied by a group of editors.

Free Shop Allocation for Recovered Traders

Governor Okpebholo explained that the free allocation is intended to help traders return to business quickly after the market was razed by a major fire in June 2020 and suffered a second outbreak in October 2025. The initial access will be free, after which traders will be expected to make payments for the shops.

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The decision reflects the administration's commitment to supporting traders affected by the rehabilitation and remodelling of the market, which has been under development since last year. The market now has about 900 shops, comprising roughly 500 lock‑up shops and 400 open stalls.

Project Phases and Market Layout

The market is divided into two sections. One section has been undeveloped for approximately 11 to 12 years, while the other is in better condition and needs remodelling. Under the plan, traders in the section being rehabilitated will move first into the newly completed section so that work can continue. Once the second section is finished, they will return to their original locations.

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During the first phase of the project, a number of amenities have been added, including a crèche, a clinic, water supply, fire service facilities and other infrastructure to improve the welfare of traders and customers.

Additional Infrastructure Improvements Across Edo

Besides the Oba Market, the governor's entourage also inspected the New Edo Line, Oredo Girls Secondary School and Army Day Senior Secondary School. The principal of Oredo Girls Secondary School, Mrs Adesuwa Uwaifo, thanked the governor for renovating the school to meet modern standards after teachers and students endured difficult conditions in the past.

At Army Day Senior Secondary School in Ikpoba‑Okha Local Government Area, Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Kassim Afegbua said the government took 21 days to put essential infrastructure in place. The work included a perimeter fence, water supply, toilets, solar‑powered electricity, modern marker boards to replace old chalkboards, and tables and chairs for classrooms.

Future Outlook and Next Steps for Traders

Governor Okpebholo emphasised that the free shop allocation period will be short‑term, and traders will subsequently be required to pay for their shops. He said the initiative aims to give traders and residents who patronise the market a more conducive and functional environment. The rehabilitation is expected to be completed in the coming months, after which traders will be able to re‑establish their businesses in the fully restored market grounds.