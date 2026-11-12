Edo Government Launches EdoBuild360 Digital Platform for Project Monitoring and Building Safety

The Edo State Government has launched EdoBuild360, a digital platform to monitor building projects, assess government-owned buildings, and improve safety in the built environment.

The Edo State Government on Wednesday launched a digital platform, EdoBuild360, for monitoring building projects and assessing the condition of government-owned buildings across the state.

The platform is designed to provide digital records of buildings and enable the monitoring of construction projects, from planning and execution to completion. It will also provide information on building safety. Speaking at the launch, the Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Building Projects Monitoring and Implementation, Irene Ojo, said her office developed the initiative in partnership with government agencies.

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These include the Edo State Health Insurance Company, the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency and the Edo State Public Building and Maintenance Agency. She said the platform would also make it possible for Edo indigenes in the diaspora to assess properties they intend to acquire. Ojo said the initiative followed a needs assessment she conducted after assuming office, during which she identified gaps in safety practices within the building sector.

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She said, It is something that started from day one. The very day I resumed office as a Special Adviser. I had run a needs assessment on every project that I got involved in and then realised that there were gaps as far as safety is concerned within the building environment. She added that the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, gave her the enabling environment to think and to look at what the gaps are.

Ojo described EdoBuild360 as a platform that enables end-to-end management within the building environment from planning to building, to execute and monitor the entire process. She said, Not only would you be able to know how many buildings are in this state, you would also be able to ascertain the true conditions of those buildings, because in the platform, condition surveys are embedded where trained inspectors can now go ahead and inspect buildings and see the true condition of the buildings, whether or not they are okay.

EdoBuild360 Facilitates End-to-End Building Management

She explained that the platform would facilitate end-to-end management of building projects and enable the government to maintain accurate records of its properties. It would also help the governor ascertain the number of buildings owned by the state government and determine their actual conditions through inspections by trained personnel.

According to her, the initiative would also enhance budget preparation and planning by helping the government identify buildings requiring renovation, those suitable for reuse and areas where new structures might be necessary. The platform would promote efficient utilisation of public resources and ensure that decisions on building projects were based on accurate data.

Ojo said, Our office will join hands with the ministries that are involved within the built environment to make sure that we begin to implement what we have launched today. Hopefully, in the next couple of months, we will have an Edo where anyone can literally go on EdoBuild360 as an Edo citizen to know how many buildings we have as a state.

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Platform Simplifies Planning Applications For Residents

She further disclosed that the platform would simplify planning application processes for Edo residents, including those living in the diaspora, by enabling them to access the service digitally without relying on third parties. Applicants seeking to build homes in Edo State would be able to submit their planning applications and complete the entire process seamlessly through the platform.

Ojo said, As a matter of fact, even those Edos that are in the diaspora, when they need to build a home in Edo, they don't need to be sending somebody to figure out how to go about their planning application. They will be able to now go into EdoBuild360 and apply for a planning application, and the entire process will be done end-to-end seamlessly on EdoBuild360.

Government Focuses On Construction Safety And Worker Protection

Ojo said she had visited construction sites across the state's three senatorial districts and observed workers operating without personal protective equipment. She said the government was concerned about the practice, adding that safety equipment was provided for in construction contracts awarded by the state. She also said her office was engaging the Edo State Health Insurance Company to discuss health insurance coverage for construction workers with contractors, particularly in cases of workplace accidents.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, represented by Dr Peter Osagie, said safety should become a culture rather than remain a matter of compliance. The launch comes amid the state government's ongoing building and infrastructure projects under Okpebholo, who assumed office in November 2024. The state government said the platform would be used to monitor the implementation of building projects and provide information on the condition of public buildings.