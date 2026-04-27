Edo Government Distances Itself from Aide’s Threats Against Opposition

The Edo State Government has publicly disassociated itself from statements made by an aide to Governor Monday Okpebholo, who threatened the arrest of opposition figures, including Peter Obi. The government emphasized its commitment to democratic principles and the protection of opposition voices.

The Edo State Government has swiftly and publicly distanced itself from concerning threats made by Emmanuel Eghogho, a senior special assistant to Governor Monday Okpebholo, against opposition figures.

This response follows the circulation of a viral video on social media depicting Mr. Eghogho addressing the state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika. In the video, Mr. Eghogho explicitly stated intentions to arrest members of the opposition, notably including prominent figure Peter Obi, and subsequently transfer them to Abuja for further action. This declaration has sparked significant public concern and prompted an immediate reaction from the state government.

Kassim Afegbua, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, addressed the issue during a press conference held in Benin on Monday. He unequivocally stated that the government bears no responsibility for Mr. Eghogho’s statements, emphasizing that they represent the individual’s personal views and are subject to the full extent of the law. Mr. Afegbua firmly reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and protecting the rights of the opposition.

He stressed that Governor Okpebholo does not condone political intimidation, thuggery, or any attempts to suppress dissenting voices. The commissioner highlighted the importance of robust and constructive political engagement, asserting that opposition plays a vital role in holding the ruling party accountable and fostering better governance. He underscored the government’s welcoming stance towards open dialogue, collaborative problem-solving, and healthy political competition. The administration views opposition not as a threat, but as a valuable mechanism for improving policy and decision-making.

The commissioner characterized the circulating video as “incendiary” and potentially destabilizing, emphasizing that it does not align with the government’s core values and objectives. He affirmed the administration’s unwavering focus on promoting peace, unity, and inclusive democratic participation throughout Edo State. Mr. Afegbua made it clear that fostering a spirit of camaraderie and shared purpose among all residents is a top priority.

This commitment extends to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for political discourse, where all voices can be heard without fear of reprisal. The government’s stance is one of promoting a harmonious and collaborative political landscape, rather than engaging in divisive tactics or suppressing opposition. The incident also draws attention to a separate event where Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem publicly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration during a performance in Edo State.

Abdulkareem’s critique focused on the president’s handling of the recent massacre in Plateau State, where approximately 30 people were killed. He accused President Tinubu of being the worst president in the country and warned supporters of the All Progressives Congress of potential consequences. The rapper’s performance highlighted the growing economic hardship in Nigeria and placed blame directly on the current administration.

The government’s response to Eghogho’s threats and the rapper’s criticism underscore the complex political climate in Nigeria and the importance of safeguarding democratic freedoms





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