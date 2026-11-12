Edo Commissioner Criticizes Kemi Badenoch on Slavery Reparations

Edo commissioner Osifo challenges UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch's stance on slavery reparations, calling her views historically distorted and morally inverted regarding Britain's role in the trade.

An Edo commissioner has formally accused UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch of distorting the history of the transatlantic slave trade. This criticism stems from Badenoch's public opposition to Britain issuing a formal apology or providing financial reparations to the victims of this historical era. The commissioner argues that her stance shifts undue blame onto African kingdoms while absolving European powers of their central role in the system.

Osifo Challenges Badenoch Historical Narrative

Mr Osifo detailed his objections in a paper dated 10 November titled The Victim Who Is Asked to Apologise to Her Rapist: A Critique of Kemi Badenoch's Doctrine on Slavery, History and Moral Inversion. He forwarded this document to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, marking a significant escalation in the debate over colonial accountability. The paper serves as a direct rebuttal to Badenoch's assertions regarding the shared responsibility for the transatlantic slave trade.

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Badenoch had previously argued that slavery was an evil involving participants from different continents. She questioned whether Caribbean countries demanding an apology from Britain would also seek apologies from the descendants of African kingdoms, rulers, and merchants who captured, sold, and profited from enslaved Africans. This framing suggested a mutual culpability that Osifo strongly contests.

Osifo Rejects Equivalence in Historical Blame

Mr Osifo acknowledged that some African rulers and merchants participated in the trade, but he insisted this involvement should not be equated with the role of European powers. He argued that European nations created the international market, supplied the ships and weapons, financed the trade, and established the legal and economic structures that sustained racialized slavery. According to him, this distinction is critical to understanding the true nature of the historical crime.

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He maintained that Africa and the Caribbean should be regarded as victims rather than jointly blamed for a system that fundamentally transformed global economic and racial relations. Osifo's position emphasizes the asymmetry of power and industrial capacity between the European powers and the African participants, rejecting the notion of equal moral responsibility.

Reparations and British State Responsibility

Osifo also challenged Badenoch's reliance on Britain's abolitionist record to defend its historical conduct. He cited the £20 million compensation paid by the British government to slave owners following the 1833 Slavery Abolition Act. He noted that the enslaved people themselves received no compensation, describing this as a major historical injustice where Britain paid those who owned people rather than the victims of exploitation.

Furthermore, Osifo highlighted that the loan used to finance this compensation was not fully repaid until 2015. This means British taxpayers, including descendants of enslaved Africans, contributed to the repayment of money originally paid to slave owners. He invoked the principle of continuity of state responsibility, insisting that Britain remains the same state that enacted the laws, facilitated the trade, and accumulated wealth from slavery.

Defining Broader Reparative Justice

The commissioner argued that reparations should not be reduced solely to demands for financial compensation. He listed formal apologies, the return of looted African artefacts, investments in education and healthcare, historical truth, and guarantees against the recurrence of exploitation as essential components of reparative justice. He also faulted Badenoch's comparison of reparations with previous international debt relief initiatives.

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Osifo concluded that debt cancellation and reparations address different issues, urging a more nuanced understanding of historical redress. His critique underscores the ongoing tension between contemporary political narratives and the complex legacy of colonialism in international relations.