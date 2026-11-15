Edo Central Senatorial Race: NDC And APC Lock Horns In Historic Political Shift

The 2027 Edo Central senatorial election marks a historic shift as the PDP exits the ballot for the first time since 1999. The race intensifies between NDC's John Yakubu and APC's Joseph Ikpea.

The political landscape of the Edo Central senatorial district has undergone a seismic transformation as the region prepares for the general elections scheduled for next year. For decades, this zone was considered an impenetrable stronghold for the Peoples Democratic Party, a dominance that withstood the eight-year tenure of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and continued through the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki. However, the 2023 elections shattered this historical hegemony when Governor Monday Okpebholo secured the senatorial seat, signaling the end of PDP invincibility in the area.

Historic Shift In Edo Central Politics

The PDP is notably absent from the ballot in Edo Central for the upcoming general election, marking the first time since 1999 that the party has failed to field a candidate in the district. This exclusion creates a rare open field for six other political parties, including the Nigerian Democratic Congress, the Accord Party, the All Progressives Congress, the African Democratic Congress, the Social Democratic Party, and the African Democratic Party. Analysts describe the contest as a two-horse race, primarily between the APC and the NDC, as other parties struggle to gain significant traction in the region.

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The voter base in Edo Central, which comprises the old Okpehbo and Agbazilo administrative sub-regions, has traditionally operated on an unwritten political understanding. This arrangement dictated that the senatorial seat should alternate every eight years between a politician from the Agbazilo axis, comprising Esan South-East and Esan North East local government areas, and the Okpehbo axis, which includes Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben local government areas. The 2023 election saw this balance disrupted when Governor Okpebholo, hailing from the Okpehbo axis, defeated Senator Clifford Ordia of the Agbazilo axis, following protests against Obaseki's attempt to push for a third term for Ordia.

The NDC Candidate Strengthens Position

The emergence of John Yakubu as the Nigerian Democratic Congress candidate has significantly altered the dynamics of the race. Yakubu, a formidable political figure who previously served as the Chairman of Esan North-East Local Government Area, possesses extensive political structures across all five local government areas in Edo Central. His political influence was so substantial during the Oshiomhole administration that it was notoriously difficult for the former governor to win local elections in Esan North-East. His candidacy has reportedly caused sleepless nights for APC leaders in the locality, given the massive voting population in Esan North-East which could potentially swing the election in Yakubu's favor.

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Furthermore, the Obidient Movement, which significantly impacted Edo South in 2023, has not made a comparable impact in Edo Central. Analysts suggest that the present generation of voters in the district is no longer tethered to the historical Agbazilo or Okpehbo political arrangements nor strictly loyal to any single political party. Instead, these voters are increasingly likely to cast their ballots based on the individual appeal and capacity of the candidates rather than party affiliation or historical quotas.

APC Rides On Governor Okpebholo's Backing

Senator Joseph Ikpea represents the All Progressives Congress in this critical contest. Ikpea was elected to the Senate in 2025 following the exit of Governor Monday Okpebholo. Prior to his senatorial ascent, Ikpea served as a Commissioner and held the position of Chairman of Esan South East Local Government Area. Despite his political experience, Ikpea faces significant criticism regarding his representation at the Upper Chamber. Detractors argue that his performance has been lackluster, citing constituency projects that were limited to distributing wrappers and second-hand motorcycles.

Ikpea's prospects for victory appear less dependent on his personal political charisma or legislative record and more on the powerful backing of Governor Monday Okpebholo. A win for the APC in Edo Central is viewed as strategically vital for preserving the governor's political relevance as he looks toward the 2028 governorship election in the state. Conversely, a loss would represent a major political setback for Okpebholo and the ruling party in Edo State, potentially signaling waning support in this historically significant zone.

Other Candidates Push Issue-Based Campaigns

Other contenders in the race are also making their case to the electorate, though with varying degrees of regional influence. The Social Democratic Party has fielded Okoeghale Eugene, who has pledged to conduct a campaign focused on policy issues rather than attacking political opponents. Eugene has promised a decisive defeat for the APC and Governor Okpebholo, arguing that voters are moving beyond sentiments and looking for individuals with the capacity to deliver tangible improvements to their lives.

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The Accord Party is represented by Iyere Kennedy, while Herbetha Okonofua stands as the sole female candidate from the African Democratic Congress. Aisabokhae Clifford also represents the Social Democratic Party, running alongside Eugene. As the election approaches, the interplay between historical voting patterns, candidate competence, and external political support from Governor Okpebholo will likely determine the final outcome in this once-PDP-dominated district.