Edo Police Confirm APC Chieftain Julius Bello Killed by Son Over Prophecy in Fugar

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that APC Ward Three Chairman Julius Bello, known as De Lord Ogata, was killed by his son Irobudo in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area, allegedly after a prophet said the father caused his poverty. The suspect remains at large.

The Edo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of an All Progressives Congress chieftain, Julius Bello, by his son, Irobudo, in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

The state police spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, who confirmed the killing in a statement, said the suspect was still at large, adding that an investigation had commenced into the incident. She said, The police have commenced an investigation into the matter, and the suspect is currently at large. The police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and to apprehend the suspect.

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The deceased, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was the APC Ward Three Chairman in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state. He was reportedly hacked to death by his son, who allegedly used a sledgehammer to hit him on the head. The attack left him with fatal injuries to the head. A source said Irobudo was reportedly told by a prophet that his father was responsible for his being poor.

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Prophetic Claims Behind the Killing

Family sources said the suspect allegedly turned against his father after being told by some prophets that Bello was responsible for his persistent poverty and inability to make progress in life. The source said, This is a big tragedy. It is so sad that he killed his father over some prophecy. He is currently on the run.

The family is mourning right now. Bello was reportedly attacked and killed on Sunday, shortly after his son returned from Lagos at the weekend. What should have been a reunion between a father and his son following the latter's return from Lagos allegedly ended in a horrifying tragedy. The killing has thrown the family and the Fugar community into shock, with the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack raising disturbing questions about the influence of alleged prophetic claims on family relationships.

The alleged claims, which reportedly fuelled suspicion and resentment against the deceased, are believed to have preceded the fatal confrontation between father and son. The police are expected to unravel the motive behind the attack and determine the sequence of events that led to the tragic death of the APC chieftain. The deceased was a prominent political figure in his ward. The family is now grappling with the loss of their patriarch and the shocking circumstances of his death.

Police Hunt for Fleeing Suspect

Ikoedem said the killing had been reported to the police and that investigation had commenced. The Edo State Police Command has said efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspect and establish the full circumstances of the incident. The suspect, Irobudo, is said to be on the run.