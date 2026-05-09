Eddie Watson: Liberian-born actor, director and producer on his journey in African cinema

Eddie Watson, a Liberian-born actor, director and producer, shares his story of how he transformed from selling and renting DVDs to becoming a recognizable face in African cinema. He discusses his Liberian and Nigerian identity, his separation from his wife, the fulfillment he finds in directing, and his dream of telling deeper African stories.

He was spotted walking through the streets of Teshie in Ghana by a filmmaker who believed he had the face for the screen. At the time, acting was the last thing on his mind.

He sold and rented DVDs, chased business opportunities and was simply trying to survive. Years later, that chance encounter would transform the life of Liberian-born actor, director and producer Eddie Watson into one of the recognisable faces in African cinema. From starring in romantic dramas to directing films and building his own production platforms, Watson has steadily carved a place for himself across Nollywood and other African film industries.

Despite his fame and large female following, the actor says he has never been driven by celebrity status, but by purpose, storytelling and impact. He speaks on his Liberian and Nigerian identity, his separation from his wife after over a decade of marriage, why directing gives him the greatest fulfillment and his dream of telling deeper African stories capable of competing globally





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African Cinema Eddie Watson Liberian-Born Actor Nigerian Identity Purpose Storytelling And Impact Separation From His Wife Directing Gives Him The Greatest Fulfillment Telling Deeper African Stories Capable Of Comp

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