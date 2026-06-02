Eda-Oniyo Community Protests Over Prolonged Captivity of 16 Kidnap Victims Despite Ransom Payment

Residents of Eda-Oniyo Community in Ekiti State have staged a peaceful protest, urging government and security agencies to rescue 16 abductees held for 36 days despite a ₦10.5 million ransom payment. The kidnappers, who attacked a church and killed a pastor, now demand an additional ₦50 million. The community, including children and an elderly woman, suffers as negotiations fail, and they call for enhanced security presence in the area.

Residents of Eda-Oniyo Community in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State have organized a peaceful demonstration, urgently appealing to state and federal authorities as well as security agencies for intervention.

The protest highlights the prolonged captivity of sixteen community members who were abducted during a church attack on April 28, 2026. Despite the payment of a ₦10.5 million ransom, the victims remain in the hands of their captors, who are now demanding an additional ₦50 million. The community's pleas underscore the human cost of persistent insecurity in the region, with victims including young children and an elderly woman over eighty years old.

Protesters, including community leaders, relatives, women, and youths, expressed deep frustration over the lack of progress in securing the victims' release, describing the situation as causing widespread suffering and distress throughout the community. They also detailed the harrowing process of delivering the initial ransom, which involved traveling through parts of Kwara and Kogi states and trekking deep into forests.

Furthermore, the residents called for concrete security measures, specifically the establishment of a police post in Eda-Oniyo and a military base along the Ekiti-Kwara boundary, to prevent future attacks. The incident began when suspected bandits stormed a Christ Apostolic Church during a service, killing the presiding pastor and abducting sixteen worshippers. According to accounts, the kidnappers' ransom demands had fluctuated dramatically, starting at ₦1 billion before being reduced to ₦150 million and finally to ₦50 million.

Community representatives confirmed they had collectively raised the ₦10.5 million and supplied additional requested items such as rice, fuel, and cigarettes, yet the captives remain held after thirty-six days. The protest reflects a broader outcry over the perceived abandonment by authorities and the urgent need for decisive action to rescue the victims and address the region's security vulnerabilities





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Kidnapping Ransom Ekiti State Church Attack Protest Security Bandits Hostages Eda-Oniyo Ilejemeje

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