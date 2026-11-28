ECOWAS Parliament and officials highlight a 31 percent rise in trafficking cases, urging member states to strengthen laws and increase funding to protect vulnerable children across West Africa.

The ECOWAS Parliament has demanded immediate and robust regional measures to combat child trafficking and labor exploitation, urging member states to transform existing legal frameworks into concrete protective actions. This call to action was issued by Speaker Memounatou Ibrahima during the institution's 2026 Ordinary Session held in Abuja on Saturday. The parliamentary body emphasized that protecting vulnerable children from hazardous labor and trafficking networks is critical for securing the future of the West Africa n sub-region.

Speaker Calls for Legislative Accountability

Speaker Memounatou Ibrahima addressed the regional parliamentary workshop on Saturday, stating that the continued exploitation of children through trafficking and dangerous labor violates their fundamental human rights. She argued that such practices undermine children's education, health, and development, posing a direct threat to the stability of West Africa. Ibrahima expressed deep concern over the widening gap between governmental commitments to child protection and the harsh realities facing millions of vulnerable children across the region.

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The Speaker highlighted that despite the establishment of protective frameworks and national commitments, implementation remains significantly weak. She cited inadequate funding, poor enforcement of sanctions, and ineffective institutional coordination as primary barriers to progress. Ibrahima stressed that national parliaments must strengthen relevant legislation, scrutinize budgetary allocations, and monitor government policies to hold responsible institutions accountable for child safety.

Memounatou Ibrahima further urged parliamentarians to assess the actual impact of existing interventions by determining how many children have been rescued, protected, and successfully reintegrated into society. She recalled a similar workshop held in May 2023, emphasizing the need for sustained parliamentary monitoring to ensure previous recommendations result in measurable outcomes. The Speaker insisted that participants must develop practical recommendations with clear responsibilities and realistic follow-up mechanisms rather than concluding with general commitments.

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Trafficking Statistics and Regional Vulnerabilities

ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Nassirou Bako, provided alarming data revealing that trafficking victims in the region increased by 31 percent between 2019 and 2022. He noted that children accounted for 47.9 percent of the 12,959 unidentified persons captured in the statistics presented at the workshop. Bako explained that available data indicates significant cases of human trafficking, though figures remain incomplete as some countries have yet to submit their full statistics.

Specific national data presented by the commissioner showed that Benin recorded 4,015 identified trafficking victims in 2025, with young women comprising 84.7 percent of that total. Meanwhile, Nigeria reported 1,684 cases, including 46.7 percent involving children. Bako identified insecurity, terrorism, displacement, and political instability as key factors exposing children to trafficking, forced labor, and other forms of exploitation in the region.

The commissioner highlighted that conflicts and displacement have disrupted education and weakened family protection systems, affecting approximately 8,450 schools and displacing 4.1 million people. He warned that out-of-school children, those separated from families, and individuals exposed to poverty and social exclusion face heightened risks of trafficking. Bako also expressed concern over the recruitment of children by armed groups, including Boko Haram, who exploit them under the guise of education and religious instruction.

Judicial Progress and Systemic Challenges

Despite the rising numbers, Bako reported that convictions for trafficking-related offenses across the 12 ECOWAS countries increased from 388 in 2024 to 515 in 2025. This rise indicates some progress in judicial responses to trafficking crimes. The commissioner stated that ECOWAS has introduced various interventions, including humanitarian assistance, family reunification programs for separated children, and regional support for trafficking victims.

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However, Bako cautioned that these interventions remain inadequate given the scale of the crisis, particularly regarding limited resources for rehabilitation, reintegration, and victim support. He highlighted the region's weak social protection systems, noting that only about 10 percent of West Africa's population benefits from some form of social protection. This figure contrasts sharply with 18.5 percent across Africa and approximately 50 percent globally.

The commissioner warned that inadequate social protection increases poverty and vulnerability, leaving children more susceptible to exploitation. The ECOWAS Parliament's 2026 Ordinary Session in Abuja served as a critical platform to address these systemic failures. By urging stronger regional cooperation and common recommendations, the institution aims to bridge the gap between policy and practice.

As the region grapples with the dual challenges of political instability and economic hardship, the call for concrete action from the ECOWAS Parliament becomes increasingly urgent. The success of these efforts will depend on the willingness of member states to allocate sufficient resources and enforce strict penalties for traffickers. Without significant improvement in social protection and law enforcement, the cycle of child exploitation is likely to persist, undermining the developmental goals of West Africa.