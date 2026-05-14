ECOWAS Unveils Strategic Compact to Redefine Regional Integration and Stability in West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States introduces the Compact of the Future of Regional Integration, a six-pillar strategy aimed at shifting from a state-led to a citizen-centric approach to combat fragility and security threats.

The Economic Community of West Africa n States, commonly known as ECOWAS , has unveiled a comprehensive and ambitious new strategic framework titled the 'Compact of the Future of Regional Integration '.

This initiative was formally presented by Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, during the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament held in Abuja. The proposed strategy is designed to fundamentally reshape the political and economic trajectory of the regional bloc, serving as a critical survival mechanism to address the mounting security threats and political instabilities currently plaguing the West African sub-region.

According to Commissioner Musah, the overarching goal is to transition the organization from a body that primarily issues diplomatic declarations into a dynamic institution that delivers tangible public goods, such as enhanced security, improved economic mobility, and robust digital connectivity, directly to the citizens of its member states. This new strategic direction is intended to operationalize the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and represents a profound reset of the regional integration agenda.

For decades, the bloc has been perceived as an elite-driven organization centered on the interests of heads of state; however, the new Compact seeks to pivot toward an 'ECOWAS of the Peoples'. This shift is seen as a necessity because the regional body is currently facing its most fragile period since its inception in 1975.

This fragility is attributed to a combination of governance failures, significant democratic setbacks, and the emergence of rival coalitions, most notably the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) consisting of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. To ensure the new framework was inclusive, the draft was developed through wide-ranging consultations with civil society, citizens across the region, the African diaspora, and various institutional leaders, aiming to rebuild the trust between the governed and the governing.

The Compact is structured around six strategic pillars designed to provide a holistic approach to regional development. The first pillar focuses on sustainable economic transformation, with the goal of increasing intra-regional trade to 30 percent by 2035, fostering industrialization, ensuring food sovereignty, and achieving the implementation of a single ECO currency by 2040.

The second pillar emphasizes peace and democratic governance, maintaining a strict zero-tolerance policy toward military coups and the unconstitutional alteration of civilian constitutions, while also calling for a more capable and responsive ECOWAS Standby Force to combat emerging security threats. The third pillar focuses on science and technology, envisioning a unified Digital Single Market by 2030 to foster innovation and economic growth across borders.

Furthering its social and institutional goals, the fourth pillar addresses social inclusion by aiming to increase women's representation in leadership positions to 40 percent and institutionalizing the role of youth in governance. The fifth pillar focuses on institutional reform, aiming to make the organization's internal processes more merit-based and accountable, with a target of becoming fully self-financed through the Community Levy by 2030.

Finally, the sixth pillar deals with the geopolitical positioning of the bloc. This pillar emphasizes 'strategic autonomy', positioning ECOWAS as a unified and powerful actor capable of defending the sovereignty of West African nations within a multipolar global environment. This includes a structured framework for dialogue and confidence-building measures with the Sahelian states of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to discourage their permanent departure from the community.

To overcome the historical struggle with implementation, the Compact introduces a rigorous monitoring and evaluation system. This includes the use of compliance scorecards for member states to track progress and an evidence-based approach to policy execution. By shifting the focus toward measurable outcomes and citizen-centric services, ECOWAS hopes to prove its relevance in the 21st century and create a stable, prosperous environment where regional integration benefits the average citizen rather than just the political elite.

The initiative is expected to be a primary focus of an upcoming special summit of regional leaders, where the future of West African unity will be debated and finalized





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ECOWAS West Africa Regional Integration Governance African Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Tinubu Calls for Deeper Economic Integration, Deep Blue Project, and Reforms in International Financial SystemPresident Tinubu emphasized the need for policies that prioritize industrial growth and prosperity and acknowledged the challenges posed by current financing structures. Nigeria's Deep Blue Project aims to offer maritime infrastructure as a shared data hub, while reforms in the international financial system are crucial to unlock private capital and de-risk the country's maritime proposition.

Read more »

EPL: Howard Webb gives verdict on West Ham’s disallowed goal against ArsenalPGMOL chief, Howard Webb, has given his verdict on West Ham United's disallowed goal against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Arsenal won 1-0 against West Ham at the London Stadium after Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the match.

Read more »

ECOWAS parliamentarians interrogate 6-pillar strategy on regional integrationThe six-pillar strategy focuses on sustainable economic transformation, security, technology, social inclusion, institutional reform, and improved geopolitical positioning to tackle regional crises in ECOWAS.

Read more »

Nigeria Champions Economic Sovereignty, Regional Security At Africa Forward SummitHe also highlighted Nigeria’s potential in the blue economy as one of the cornerstones of Africa’s development.

Read more »