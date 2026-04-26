ECOWAS Nations Unite to Accelerate Malaria Elimination Efforts

A high-level session convened by ECOWAS member states focused on strengthening regional collaboration and accelerating progress towards malaria elimination in West Africa. The meeting highlighted the urgency of addressing stalled global progress, declining funding, and the impact of climate change, emphasizing the need for increased domestic investment, innovation, and resilient health systems.

West Africa n nations convened a high-level session focused on bolstering regional efforts to eliminate malaria, a disease that continues to pose a significant public health challenge.

The meeting, bringing together Ministers of Health, government officials, financial and technical partners, and regional health experts, underscored a shared commitment to a coordinated response. Representing the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone, Chief Minister David Sengeh emphasized the critical role of the assembly as a catalyst for decisive regional action.

The session’s theme, “Advancing Malaria Elimination Through an Integrated Regional Strategy,” reflects a renewed focus on strengthening collective action and moving beyond control measures towards complete elimination. The urgency of the situation was highlighted by several speakers, including Sierra Leone’s Minister of Health, Austin Demby, who also chaired the occasion. Demby pointed to stalled global progress since 2015, a decline in external funding for malaria programs, and the increasingly impactful effects of climate change on malaria transmission patterns.

These factors necessitate a shift towards increased domestic investment in health systems, fostering innovation, and building more resilient and responsive platforms capable of effectively combating the disease. President Bio, through his representative, stressed that the provision of healthcare is a fundamental responsibility of governments and a key indicator of their ability to deliver on promises to their citizens. He called for tangible, measurable results and a faster transition from malaria control to elimination, achievable through data-driven and innovative health systems.

The emphasis on data is crucial, as accurate monitoring and evaluation are essential for tracking progress, identifying challenges, and adapting strategies accordingly. The meeting signifies a renewed political commitment within the region to prioritize health as a central component of sustainable development. This commitment is not merely rhetorical; it demands concrete action, including increased financial resources allocated to malaria elimination programs, strengthened health infrastructure, and enhanced collaboration between member states.

The integrated regional strategy aims to address the multifaceted nature of the malaria challenge, recognizing that effective elimination requires a holistic approach encompassing prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance. Furthermore, the discussion acknowledged the need to adapt to evolving circumstances, such as climate change, which is altering the geographical distribution and seasonal patterns of malaria transmission. The success of this initiative will depend on sustained political will, effective resource mobilization, and a collaborative spirit among all stakeholders.

The focus on innovation suggests an openness to exploring new tools and technologies, such as novel insecticides, rapid diagnostic tests, and improved vaccine candidates, to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination. Ultimately, the goal is to create a West Africa free from the burden of malaria, improving the health and well-being of millions of people





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Malaria ECOWAS West Africa Health Elimination Regional Strategy

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