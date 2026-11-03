ECOWAS and WAMA Harmonize Monetary Statistics in Lome

ECOWAS and WAMA officials meet in Lome to establish common standards for monetary and financial statistics to improve economic data comparability across West Africa.

The Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) and the West African Monetary Agency ( WAMA) initiated a critical technical meeting in Lome, Togo, on November 2 to address significant disparities in regional economic data. Scheduled to conclude on November 7, the committee convened experts from across the West African region to develop a unified framework for compiling and presenting monetary and financial statistics. This strategic alignment aims to enhance the comparability of economic indicators and strengthen the foundation for regional policy decisions. Officials from national central banks are gathering to examine existing reporting practices and identify methodological differences that currently hinder accurate cross-border economic analysis.

Harmolizing Regional Reporting Standards

A primary objective of the ECOWAS-WAMA Committee of Experts on the Harmonisation of Monetary and Financial Statistics is the review of a proposed regional metadata framework. Prepared by WAMA, this framework is designed to guide member states in the standard compilation and presentation of financial data. The experts are tasked with analyzing statistical practices at major regional institutions, specifically the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the Bank of Ghana. By identifying inconsistencies in methodology and classification, the committee seeks to eliminate barriers that prevent the seamless comparison of economic data between different member states.

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The discussions extend to complex financial positions involving non-resident institutional units, requiring careful determination of how such transactions should be recorded in relation to both the rest of the world and individual ECOWAS member states. Deputy Director of Monetary Policy and International Relations at BCEAO, Fanta Sow Coulibaly, who serves as Chair of the joint committee, emphasized that the exercise must provide clear guidance for statisticians. She noted that the resulting framework needs to serve as an operational basis for monitoring economic conditions at both national and regional levels, ensuring that data is not just collected but effectively utilized for decision-making.

Stakeholder Positions and Implementation Challenges

Fanta Sow Coulibaly stressed that the proposed framework must be practical and supported by effective implementation strategies. She highlighted that success depends on robust cooperation among national institutions, continuous capacity-building efforts, and regular monitoring of the new standards. This perspective underscores the need for the harmonization process to be adaptable to the operational realities faced by different central banks. The goal is to create a system that is not only theoretically sound but also feasible for daily use by statisticians across the diverse economic landscape of West Africa.

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Augustine Ngombu, a Monetary and Financial Statistics Official at the Central Bank of Sierra Leone and Co-chair of the committee, echoed the call for a thorough examination of the proposed framework. He argued that the standards must accurately reflect the operational realities of national central banks to ensure widespread adoption. His involvement highlights the collaborative nature of the effort, where both senior leadership and technical experts work together to refine the methodologies. The committee aims to ensure that the harmonization effort does not impose undue burdens on national institutions while still achieving the necessary level of data consistency.

Economic Impact and Future Surveillance

The inconsistencies in how countries currently compile and report monetary and financial information have historically made it difficult to assess economic trends across the region using comparable data. By addressing these issues, the harmonization effort is expected to significantly strengthen economic surveillance and support better policy coordination among member states. More consistent statistics will provide a clearer picture of financial developments across West Africa, allowing policymakers to make more informed decisions based on accurate and timely information. This alignment is crucial for maintaining economic stability and fostering growth in the region.

The meeting is expected to produce concrete recommendations towards a more consistent and coordinated system for compiling and reporting monetary and financial statistics across the region. These recommendations will likely form the basis for future regulatory changes and technical assistance programs aimed at supporting national central banks in their transition to the new standards. The successful implementation of these measures could lead to greater transparency and trust in West African economic data among international investors and partner institutions. The outcomes of this Lome meeting will set the trajectory for monetary policy coordination in the coming years.