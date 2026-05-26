Economists Reject Nigeria's 3.89% GDP Growth Due to Rising Cost of Living

Economists have rejected the National Bureau of Statistics' latest Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter of 2026, citing the worsening cost of living in Nigeria as the main reason. The report showed that the Nigerian economy grew by 3.89 percent in Q1 2026 compared to 3.13 percent recorded in Q1 last year. However, economists claim that the reported economic growth has failed to translate into better living conditions for ordinary Nigerians. They argue that the GDP figures should be recalibrated to better reflect the realities faced by citizens on the streets.

Economists have rejected the National Bureau of Statistics' latest Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter of 2026 as the cost of living in Nigeria worsens.

Recall that the NBS report released on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy grew by 3.89 percent in Q1 2026 compared to 3.13 percent recorded in Q1 last year. The report showed that the service sector contributed more to aggregate GDP at 57.73 percent, followed by agriculture at 23.16 percent and industries at 19.11 percent.

The NBS report further showed that nominal GDP stood at N110.79 trillion while real GDP was 51.36 trillion, with the non-oil sector's contribution accounting for 96.08 percent against 3.92 percent for the oil sector. Economists claim that the reported economic growth has failed to translate into better living conditions for ordinary Nigerians. Despite the improvements in the country's GDP figure, the cost of living continues to rise.

Experts say that the GDP figures should be recalibrated to better reflect the realities faced by citizens on the streets. Economists point to the rising prices of essential goods and services as evidence that Nigerians are worse off despite the reported economic growth. They argue that GDP calculations should be structured to capture the experiences of everyday Nigerians, including traders, artisans, and students.

Economists believe that the economic growth does not impact positively on the life of common people due to rising energy costs, fuel, and diesel prices





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria GDP Growth Cost Of Living Gross Domestic Product Report Economists' Rejection Economic Hardship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup 2026: Wayne Rooney names player that should replace Madueke in England squadManchester United icon, Wayne Rooney has asserted that Chelsea player, Cole Palmer ought to have been included in the England squad instead of Noni

Read more »

US 2026 counterterrorism strategy and its implications for Nigeria, SahelExplore the US 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy and its implications for Nigeria and the Sahel. Learn about intelligence sharing, capacity building, and regi

Read more »

Nigeria's economy expands by 3.89% in Q1 2026

Read more »

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.89% in Q1 2026 — NBSThe latest GDP figures show the services sector remained the strongest driver of economic activity in the first quarter of 2026.

Read more »