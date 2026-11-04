Economic Hardship Disrupts Nigerian University Students

Rising food prices and transport costs force Federal University of Lafia students to prioritize survival over academics, threatening educational outcomes and student well-being.

Nigerian university students are facing unprecedented economic hardships that are severely disrupting their academic pursuits and daily well-being. Rising food prices, expensive transportation, accommodation shortages, poor infrastructure, and other economic challenges make the pursuit of higher education a daily struggle. For many undergraduates, the excitement of gaining admission into a university and pursuing their academic dreams is gradually being overshadowed by the pressure of survival.

Some students are struggling to afford basic necessities such as food, transportation, textbooks, and accommodation. Rather than concentrating fully on lectures, assignments, research, and examinations, students stated that they are increasingly preoccupied with finding money to meet their everyday needs. This constant financial strain leaves them physically exhausted, financially burdened, and mentally drained, with many warning that these hardships are affecting their ability to concentrate on their studies.

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Transportation and Feeding Costs Rise

The struggle begins with transportation, which serves as a major financial burden for undergraduates. Taye Abdul Malik, a 200-level student of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, highlighted that getting to and from school is difficult and stressful. Although he has somewhere to stay and is not directly affected by the shortage of accommodation, Malik said the financial demands of university education remained a major concern.

He noted that tuition fees and other charges are quite expensive and not very affordable for him. Beyond the direct financial pressure, he lamented unreliable internet services provided by the university, noting that the prevailing economic situation had further complicated his experience. The current economic situation has really affected him, especially in terms of the high cost of foodstuffs and transportation, making daily campus life increasingly difficult.

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Academic Materials and Housing Shortages

For John Adi, a 400-level student of the same institution, the challenges extend beyond transportation and feeding to the difficulty of obtaining essential academic materials. He said financial difficulties sometimes made it difficult for him to print assignments and purchase textbooks, despite the importance of such materials to his studies. Poor electricity supply and high transportation costs also add to these challenges for students trying to keep up with coursework.

The final-year student also raised concerns about the shortage of accommodation around the university. He explained that students who could not secure rooms within the campus were often forced to live far away. This situation affects students' punctuality, attendance, and the amount of time available for private studies. The shortage of accommodation makes academic activities difficult because students sometimes have to stay far away from the school, which can also make students tired and stressed, especially when they have lectures early in the morning or late in the evening.

Financial Pressure on Families and Parents

For students who spend considerable time and money commuting to campus, the distance between their accommodation and lecture venues can become an additional burden, particularly when they have multiple lectures in a day. Adi also expressed concern about the affordability of tuition fees and other university charges. He said the economic situation had made it increasingly difficult for students and their parents to meet the financial demands of higher education.

Considering the current economic situation, it is becoming increasingly difficult for many students and parents to meet these demands. Sometimes, it takes extra effort and sacrifice to pay tuition fees and other expenses. He further lamented the poor state of internet services, noting that students often struggled to access online resources when conducting academic research. The rising cost of basic necessities has affected his ability to concentrate on his studies, forcing him to worry about how to meet basic needs instead of focusing on academics.

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Impact on Mental Health and Studies

The current economic situation has made university life difficult for Adi and many other students. Increases in the cost of food, accommodation, transportation, and other basic needs have made things challenging. For Precious Ekutosi, another 400-level student of the Federal University of Lafia, the challenges are also reflected in the state of the institution's physical learning environment. These combined pressures create a hostile environment for learning, where survival instincts override educational goals.