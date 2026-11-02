Ecobank Nigeria Awards N22m at InnovateX Hackathon Grand Finale

Ecobank Nigeria distributed N22 million to student innovators at the Lagos finale of the InnovateX Hackathon, rewarding top teams for practical fintech solutions.

Executive Director Kola Adeleke of Ecobank Nigeria urged young Nigerians to transform innovative concepts into practical solutions during the grand finale of the N22 million InnovateX Hackathon in Lagos on Friday. The event highlighted the critical role of youth-driven innovation in addressing complex challenges within banking, technology, business, and broader societal sectors across the nation.

Adeleke Calls for Youth Innovation Platforms

Kola Adeleke emphasized that young people possess the potential to drive significant economic growth by developing ideas that solve real-world problems. He stressed the necessity of providing these innovators with dedicated platforms, essential resources, and structured mentorship to convert their initial concepts into sustainable ventures. This strategic approach aims to bridge the gap between theoretical ideas and market-ready applications.

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Hackathon Scope Covers Fintech and AI Solutions

The InnovateX initiative was specifically designed to offer young Nigerians a structured opportunity to develop solutions with direct practical applications in the financial sector. According to Adeleke, participants presented a diverse range of ideas spanning financial technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, digital services, education, and enterprise solutions. This variety demonstrated the breadth of technical capability and creative thinking among the student participants from universities nationwide.

Bank Focuses on Nurture Beyond Winning Prizes

Victor Yalokwu, Head of Products and Analytics at Ecobank Nigeria, described the hackathon as an extension of the bank's Blaze youth proposition. He noted that the program goes beyond simply identifying winners, aiming instead to nurture promising ideas and strengthen entrepreneurial capabilities. The bank seeks to connect successful innovators with the necessary networks and mentorship required for long-term success in the tech ecosystem.

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Competition Details and Prize Distribution Breakdown

The competition attracted 168 teams comprising 672 students from 90 universities across Nigeria before narrowing down to twenty finalist teams. These finalists, hailing from Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, presented their final solutions at the grand finale held in Lagos. The total prize pool of N22 million was distributed among the twenty finalist teams, ensuring broad recognition for their efforts.

Top Teams Secure Major Funding Awards

Team Vhorde emerged as the overall winner of the competition, receiving a substantial cash prize of N5 million. E-Nation secured the position of first runner-up with N4 million, while Konvoy finished as second runner-up with N3.5 million. Additional prizes were awarded to Kredo and Aselabs, with the team placed twentieth receiving N500,000 to support their continued development.

Campus Ambassadors Expand Leadership Opportunities

Beyond the main competition, the initiative includes a Campus Ambassadors Programme that provides students with stipends and leadership development opportunities. This component is designed to further enhance entrepreneurial skills among university students across different regions. The programme complements the hackathon by offering ongoing support and professional growth avenues for aspiring tech entrepreneurs.