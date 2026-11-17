Energy Commission of Nigeria Director General Dr Mustapha Abdullahi calls for support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second term to consolidate renewable energy reforms.

Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), has publicly urged Nigerian youths to endorse the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term. Speaking to newsmen on Monday, Abdullahi emphasized that maintaining policy continuity is essential for consolidating the administration's ongoing renewable energy reforms and securing the nation's energy future.

The ECN Director General argued that Nigeria's critical transition from reliance on conventional power sources to a diversified, technology-driven energy system demands unwavering consistency in policy, sustained investment, and a strong national commitment. He stated that the Tinubu administration has provided fresh impetus to energy security through the promotion of solarisation, the development of clean energy infrastructure, and significant institutional reforms within the energy sector.

Also read Nigeria BPSR Director-General Proposes Digital Leadership Centre to Boost Public Service Governance

Solarisation Initiative Targets Healthcare And Education

A primary focus of these efforts is the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative, which is backed by a reported commitment of N220 billion. This flagship program is designed to provide reliable alternative electricity to universities, teaching hospitals, and other public institutions across the country, directly addressing the power deficits that hinder academic and medical operations.

The programme specifically targets the installation of over 100 megawatts of alternative energy capacity for 72 primary healthcare centres and tertiary institutions nationwide. One notable project within this framework is the 4MWp solar mini-grid at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano, which had reached 85 per cent completion as of May 2026, demonstrating the administration's progress in critical infrastructure deployment.

Advertisement

Other major beneficiaries of this solarisation drive include the University of Abuja, Bayero University Kano, the National Centre for Energy Research and Development in Nsukka, and the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology in Wudil. Abdullahi noted that these interventions are expected to significantly cut electricity costs for public institutions while guaranteeing dependable power for healthcare services, teaching activities, and scientific research.

Strategic Partnerships Expand Clean Energy Access

Beyond domestic solarisation projects, the administration has strengthened the national policy framework through the implementation of the National Energy Policy and the National Energy Master Plan. These frameworks are supported by the $750 million Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme in partnership with the World Bank, which aims to expand energy access in underserved and off-grid communities throughout Nigeria.

Under Abdullahi's leadership since assuming office in October 2023, the ECN has facilitated a strategic partnership with LONGi to promote local solar manufacturing and technology transfer. Additionally, the Commission has engaged with China Energy to advance renewable energy adoption and grid modernisation, signaling a broad international cooperation strategy to upgrade the national power infrastructure.

To build local capacity, the Commission established the Barefoot Renewable Energy College at Osara in Kogi State, dedicated to training youths in solar installation and maintenance. The ECN has also commissioned an electric vehicle charging station in Abuja and constituted the National Committee on Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Innovation, and Certification to oversee these emerging green sectors.

Advertisement

Youth Empowerment Through Green Economy Jobs

Abdullahi asserted that a successful energy transition will create substantial employment opportunities, transforming youths into manufacturers, installers, researchers, and entrepreneurs within the green economy. He framed the support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second-term bid not merely as a political endorsement but as an investment in the economic stability and technological advancement of the Nigerian energy sector.