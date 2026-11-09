Ebu Residents Demand Infrastructure Rehab After Years of Neglect

Residents of Ebu in Delta State accuse officials of three decades of neglect, citing impassable roads and stranded vehicles, while urging Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene.

Residents of Ebu in Delta State have issued an urgent appeal to state authorities, highlighting what they describe as three decades of systemic neglect. The community is currently facing severe infrastructural decay, characterized by deplorable roads and a complete absence of basic social amenities. This crisis has effectively isolated Ebu from neighboring towns and other parts of the state, creating significant humanitarian and economic challenges for its inhabitants.

Access Roads Cause Mass Stranding

The deteriorating condition of the primary access road to Ebu has reached a critical point, trapping several trailers and heavy-duty vehicles for up to three weeks. Motorists, commercial drivers, and visitors now face insurmountable difficulties in reaching the community, with certain sections becoming entirely inaccessible to standard cars and buses. The road damage has halted the movement of goods and people, severing the vital transport links that support local commerce and agriculture.

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Journalists Report Severe Access Issues

The severity of the infrastructure collapse was highlighted during the recent Echiekpana Cultural Festival, which served as a painful reminder of years of developmental failure. Members of the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN) and other journalists visiting the event were forced to abandon their vehicles one kilometer from the Onu Ebu's palace. They had to trek the remaining distance on foot because further vehicular movement was impossible, underscoring the isolation of the area during a time meant for cultural celebration and reunion.

Decades of Administrative Failure

Okai James, an indigene of Ebu, publicly lamented the community's plight, questioning whether Ebu is still considered part of Delta State after enduring approximately thirty years of abandonment. He expressed deep disappointment that successive state administrations have failed to provide adequate road infrastructure despite the community's longstanding presence within the state. However, James acknowledged the contributions of former Governor James Ibori, specifically noting the construction of the gateway road that links Ebu with Ukala-Ezi and neighboring communities as a notable exception.

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Appeals to Governor Oborevwori

Residents are now calling on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to extend his administration's MORE Agenda to Ebu, ensuring the community is not excluded from state development initiatives. They have specifically requested immediate intervention to resolve the road crisis as well as sustainable solutions for chronic electricity and water challenges. The community recalls that Governor Oborevwori previously dispatched a government delegation led by Hon. Patrick Ukah to assess the situation, yet no meaningful action or substantial rehabilitation work has commenced since that visit.

Demand for State of Emergency

ACNPN members have formally urged the governor to declare a state of emergency on the Ebu access road and direct relevant agencies to commence immediate rehabilitation. They argued that the road's condition has surpassed routine maintenance needs, given the extent of the deterioration and the number of stranded vehicles. The association emphasized that no community should be cut off from neighboring areas due to access road failures, as such infrastructure is critical for general economic development and transportation.