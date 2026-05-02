Ebonyi Transport Company Alleges Fraud, Intimidation by Former Commissioner

UDISAM Mass Transit Company has filed a petition with Nigerian security agencies accusing a former Ebonyi State Commissioner for Transport and his associates of advance fee fraud, criminal intimidation, and threats to life over disputed motor park fees.

A significant dispute has erupted in Ebonyi State involving UDISAM Mass Transit Company and a former Commissioner for Transport , Hon. Celestine Nwali, escalating into allegations of fraud, intimidation, and threats to life.

The transport operator has formally lodged complaints with the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other relevant security agencies, detailing a series of concerning events. These events center around alleged attempts to extort money from the company under the guise of operational fees for a loading bay at the Central Motor Park in Abakaliki.

The company, led by Director Comrade James Igwe, asserts that it initially obtained legitimate approval and fulfilled all financial obligations to the Ebonyi State Government during the previous administration for the use of the loading bay. However, with the transition to the current administration, the situation drastically changed. Hon. Nwali, leveraging his former position, allegedly approached UDISAM Mass Transit, asserting control over motor park operations and demanding that all payments be channeled through him and his designated representatives.

Initially complying with these demands, UDISAM Mass Transit reportedly paid N400,000 to individuals presented as agents of the former commissioner. The company acted in good faith, believing these payments were a necessary requirement for continued operation.

However, discrepancies soon emerged, raising suspicions about the legitimacy of the transactions. Upon investigating these inconsistencies, the company alleges that Hon. Nwali and his associates responded by deploying what they describe as suspected hoodlums to disrupt their business activities. This disruption included obstructing the company’s operations at the motor park, creating a hostile environment, and issuing direct threats of violence against the director, staff, and workers.

The situation further deteriorated with reports of individuals, some allegedly wearing military uniforms, surrounding the company’s premises and engaging in acts of intimidation. These actions, according to the petition, created a palpable fear for the safety and well-being of everyone associated with UDISAM Mass Transit. The company emphasizes that this escalating conflict poses a serious threat to public peace and order and requires immediate intervention from law enforcement agencies.

They are specifically requesting a thorough investigation into the allegations, the apprehension and prosecution of those responsible, and robust security measures to protect their lives and property. The transport company’s legal representatives, acting through the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), have submitted detailed petitions dated April 3rd and April 22nd, 2026, outlining the sequence of events and providing supporting documentation. The petitions paint a picture of systematic harassment and extortion, designed to undermine the company’s legitimate business operations.

When contacted for comment, Hon. Celestine Nwali dismissed the allegations, stating he was engaged in a meeting and lacked the time to provide a response. This lack of engagement has further fueled the company’s concerns about his involvement. Mr. Toochukwu Nwali, whose bank account was allegedly used to receive the disputed funds on behalf of the former commissioner, acknowledged a pre-existing dispute with the company’s director, identified as Mr. Samanja.

However, he claimed to be in Ikwo Local Government Area at the time of reporting and subsequently became unresponsive to further attempts to solicit his comments. This evasiveness adds another layer of complexity to the situation and raises questions about the transparency of the financial transactions. The case highlights the potential for abuse of power by former government officials and the vulnerability of businesses to extortion and intimidation.

The outcome of the investigation will be crucial in establishing accountability and deterring similar incidents in the future





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Ebonyi State Fraud Intimidation Transport Extortion

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