Ebonyi State: Umunkpumente Kindred Members Attacked by Thugs While Holding a Meeting

The people of Umunkpumente kindred in Ihie Autonomous Community, Ishiagu, in Ivo local Government Area of Ebonyi State, who were attacked by some thugs while holding a meeting have called on Governor Francis Nwifuru, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hope Urunwa Okafor and the Department of State Service, DSS, to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the masterminds.

The people of Umunkpumente kindred in Ihie Autonomous Community , Ishiagu , in Ivo local Government Area of Ebonyi State , who were attacked by some thugs while holding a meeting have called on Governor Francis Nwifuru , the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hope Urunwa Okafor and the Department of State Service, DSS , to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the masterminds.

The victims were said to have been attacked at the residence of Late Fabian Okonkwo who was gruesomely murdered in his house on the 16th of April 2026 after he was threatened by some members of the community. Some of the victims who spoke to journalists said that trouble started after the people of the community wrote a petition to the state governor and the commissioner of police urging them to investigate the murder of Mr. Okonkwo and arrest the perpetrators.

One of the victims who is also the Chairman, Umunkpumente kindred, Mr. Christopher Okonkwo, while narrating his ordeal said that some time in April 2026, one Mr Fabian Okonkwo lost the in-law and requested for permission to bury him in Ekembe, Ihie Autonomous Community, Ishiagu, where he was living. He said that Late Fabian Okonkwo approached the Town Union President General, one Chijoke Ume, to inform him of his plans to bury his in-law in Ekembe but the community chairman vehemently refused, saying he cannot bury his in-law in Ekembe.

He went further to threaten him that should he go contrary to his position, that he will have him to contend with. Late Fabian then went to the traditional ruler of Ihie Autonomous Community, Eze Gabriel Okoro, to seek his approval and the Eze gave him permission considering that the land in questions belongs to the late Fabian and the family who had already agreed that his in-law should be buried there.

In the early hours of 16th April, gunmen came to his house and shot him several times in the head and before help could come, he has already died. Nothing was taken from him which made it clear that it was a case of assassination.

Christopher Okonkwo added, On getting the information, the Chairman of Ivo LGA, Chief Emmanuel Aja, and the Divisional Police Officer, Ivo LGA, came and took the corpse to the mortuary without informing us who are his kingmen that he was murdered. After waiting for several weeks and the police weren't doing anything, to unravel the mystery behind the killing, we the kindred members now petitioned the state governor and the commissioner of police against Chijoke Ume who is the President General of Ihie Community, who had earlier threatened him with death and he was arrested alongside his Secretary, Kenneth Kalu.

On the 3rd of June, the local government Chairman called me and asked me to go and ensure that the President General and the Secretary arrested were released from police custody. I informed him that it wasn't a personal decision to petition the governor and the police on the murder of Fabian but rather a decision of the kindred.

He insisted that I must go back to the police and ensure that I withdraw the petition and ensure they were released. On the 5th of June, 2026, some youths led by one Emeka Chukwuemeka invaded my house and when they didn't see me, they destroyed some of my belongings.

On their way out, they meet my uncle's wife, Mrs Kate Irochi, and asked her to inform me that they are giving me 24 hours to ensure that the PG and Secretary were released from police, else they will deal with me. Then in the early hours of 7th June, which was yesterday, they rang the bell that they were going to hold a meeting at one Mr. Cornelius Chukwu's compound.

We the members of the kindred had scheduled to hold a meeting in late Fabian Okonkwo's house on how to cater for his family, especially the aged mother. While we were there, over 100 youths from the other three different kindreds invaded the place and started attacking us.

They injured about 10 persons, burnt one motorcycle, destroyed another two motorcycles and looted and destroyed a shop belonging to one Mr. Onwulandu Mbazu, Okonkwo appealed to Governor Francis Nwifuru and the CP, Ebonyi State Police Command, to investigate the incessant attacks on the people of Umunkpumente kindred, adding that a similar attack was carried out on them on the 31st August 2024 which led to the destruction and looting of many shops, while many people were injured. Another Victim, Mr. James Ifeanyi who is the Financial Secretary of the kindred accused the Youth President of Ihie Autonomous Community, one Kelvin Chukwuemeka, and the Special Assistant to the Local Government Chairman, one Festus Nwafor, of leading the attack on them.

He said that the youths came with dangerous weapons and unleashed mayhem on them. He alleged that the attack and protest is aimed at stopping the investigation of the murder of Late Fabian Okonkwo and urged the security agencies to ensure that those who masterminded the act are apprehended and prosecuted





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Umunkpumente Kindred Ihie Autonomous Community Ishiagu Ivo Local Government Area Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru CP Hope Urunwa Okafor Department Of State Service DSS Murder Assassination Petition Investigation Attack Protest

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