Ebonyi State Government begins free telescopic prostate surgeries at Izihigbo. Dr Edeaja Ifeanyichukwu confirms 1,024 screenings and eight successful operations for men across local government areas.

The Ebonyi State Government has officially initiated a comprehensive free medical prostate surgery program designed to treat over two thousand patients. This initiative, titled the Free Prostate Screening and Telescopic Prostate Surgery programme, was launched at Izihigbo, which serves as the primary venue for the large-scale health intervention. The program aims to address chronic urological health issues affecting men in the state by providing entirely free access to diagnostic screening and advanced surgical procedures.

Screening Progress And Successful Surgeries

Dr Edeaja Ifeanyichukwu, the Medical Officer of Izihigbo General Hospital, briefed journalists about the substantial progress made since the program's flag-off. He disclosed that medical teams have successfully screened over one thousand and twenty-four men so far. Among those screened, about eight surgeries have been performed successfully, marking a significant milestone in the state's public health efforts.

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Dr Ifeanyichukwu explained that the government has already carried out two distinct batches of telescopic prostate surgery on deserving patients. These selections were made after due investigations and diligent screening across the different Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State. The first batch consisted of five persons, while the second batch included three persons. He noted that all surgeries conducted thus far have been successful, with the second batch scheduled for discharge on the day of the briefing.

Medical Oversight And Biopsy Protocols

The medical team is operating under the supervision of Consultant Urologist Dr Odo Chinonso. This critical operation receives high-level administrative support from the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Ekuma Moses, as well as Special Assistant on Primary Health Care Dr Sabinus Nwibo. Their collective oversight ensures that the program adheres to strict medical standards and ethical guidelines throughout the treatment process.

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During the selection process, some patients who were initially slated for surgery were redirected to undergo prostate biopsies. This diversion occurred because their test results showed suspicions of prostate cancer. Dr Ifeanyichukwu stated that the entire programme, including these additional diagnostic steps, is completely free. The team also conducted a second batch of prostate biopsies to further investigate those with suspected cancer, ensuring that no case is overlooked during the initial screening phase.

Cost Structure And Patient Relief

Beneficiaries who have completed the screening phase are currently receiving their laboratory results, which include comprehensive blood tests and prostate scans. Additionally, other patients are receiving a one-month supply of prostate medications, including drugs for infections, all provided at no cost. Dr Ifeanyichukwu clarified that there is absolutely no cost implication for the surgeries, medications, follow-up consultations, or prescribed drugs for any attendee.

Patients expressed significant relief after undergoing the procedures, citing improvements in symptoms such as frequent nighttime urination and difficulty performing daily routines. Elder Nwoye John Ogbonna from Ugwulangu Local Government Area in Ohaozara underwent surgery after suffering from prostate symptoms for over eight years while living in Lagos. He arrived on Sunday unprepared and was soon called into the theatre. He reported that his urine bag was removed yesterday and he feels significantly better, praising Governor Nwifuru for viewing aged men as vital to society.

Future Expansion And Infrastructure Needs

The medical team plans to submit a detailed report to the government with a recommendation to extend the programme, citing the massive turnout and positive outcomes. Mr Roy Ukwuoma of Glorious FM noted that many men suffer in silence, and the free surgery has granted them the freedom to resume normal lives. However, beneficiaries also appealed to Governor Nwifuru to address water supply challenges at the General Hospital.

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Regarding the infrastructure concern, Dr Ifeanyichukwu confirmed that the Local Government Chairman has already engaged engineers to assess the water supply problem. He expressed hope that the issue will be resolved soon to ensure uninterrupted service delivery. The only expense patients incur is for external lab investigations conducted to ascertain the health of their hearts and other areas outside the direct scope of the hospital's free offerings. This initiative represents a major step toward improving urological health outcomes in the region.