Ebonyi Police Dismiss Social Media Reports of Bandit Attack on Community

The Ebonyi State Police Command has refuted social media claims of a bandit attack on Nguzu Edda Community, stating that a thorough investigation found no such threat. The command urges residents to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation.

The Ebonyi State Police Command has officially refuted social media reports alleging a bandit attack on the Nguzu Edda Community in Edda Local Government Area.

In a statement released on Monday in Abakaliki, the command's spokesperson, Superintendent Joshua Ukandu, described the claims as entirely false and the work of mischief makers aiming to incite fear and disrupt the peace in the area. He emphasized that no part of the state is under threat from bandits or herders, contrary to the viral video and messages circulating on various platforms. The command urged residents to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without panic.

The denial came after the Commissioner of Police, Urunwa Okafor, swiftly acted upon receiving information about a viral video in which a narrator alleged that bandits and herdsmen had invaded the community. The commissioner immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer of Edda Division to verify the claim, while tactical teams from the command headquarters were deployed to the area for a thorough assessment.

Security operatives conducted a comprehensive search and combing operation in the affected bushes and surrounding areas, but found no evidence of any unusual activity or presence of armed groups. Following the operation, the command categorically stated that no bandits or herdsmen are lurking in Nguzu Edda Community, reassuring residents that their safety is guaranteed.

In addition to dismissing the reports, the police command called on the public to verify security-related information through official channels before sharing it on social media to prevent misinformation. The police commissioner assured residents that adequate security measures are in place to maintain law and order throughout the state. He also advised the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command Control Room.

This incident highlights the growing challenge of fake news and its potential to cause unnecessary alarm, underscoring the need for responsible sharing of information, especially in security matters. The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and urged community leaders to cooperate with law enforcement in disseminating accurate information





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