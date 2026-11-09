Ebonyi Governor Assures Tinubu 80 Percent Vote Support in 2027

Francis Nwifuru pledges overwhelming APC support for Bola Tinubu in Ebonyi State while requesting federal infrastructure intervention for power and railways.

Francis Nwifuru, the Governor of Ebonyi State, has delivered a firm commitment of political solidarity to President Bola Tinubu during a major campaign event. Nwifuru assured the President that the All Progressives Congress would secure a landslide victory in the state during the 2027 presidential election. He specifically pledged that eighty per cent of the votes in Ebonyi would be delivered to the incumbent President. This declaration was made public on Monday at the APC presidential campaign rally held at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki.

Political Assurance and Voting Projections

Speaking before a large gathering of party faithful and supporters, Governor Nwifuru emphasized that Ebonyi remains a stronghold for the All Progressives Congress. He stated with confidence that the party's organizational structure in the state is fully aligned with the federal leadership. The Governor declared that the administration's love and support for Ebonyi State have been evident under President Tinubu's watch. He credited the Federal Government for its continued engagement with the state's development needs.

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The Governor reiterated that the political machinery in Ebonyi is ready to mobilize voters effectively. He described the assurance as a guarantee rather than a mere prediction, citing the deep-rooted alliance between the state leadership and the APC federal structure. This political positioning aims to solidify the party's base ahead of the upcoming electoral cycles. The statement serves as a public signal of unity within the ruling party across different geopolitical zones.

Infrastructure Demands and Energy Solutions

During the same event, Governor Nwifuru used the platform to highlight critical infrastructure gaps in Ebonyi State. He appealed directly to President Tinubu for intervention in the state's persistent electricity challenges. The Governor requested the provision of funds for the installation of a three hundred and thirty-kilovolt-ampere transmission line. This specific power infrastructure project is intended to be routed from Ugwuaji in neighboring Enugu State into Ebonyi.

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Nwifuru explained that the absence of this transmission line has significantly hampered the state's industrialization drive. He noted that the state government has already provided the necessary land for the project since 2013. The delay in funding has prevented the completion of a project that is crucial for economic growth in the region. The Governor argued that reliable power is a prerequisite for attracting industrial investments to the state.

The request underscores the broader challenges of power distribution in the southeast region of Nigeria. By linking Enugu's grid to Ebonyi, the state hopes to stabilize its energy supply. This infrastructure upgrade is seen as a vital step toward unlocking the state's economic potential. The Governor maintained that the federal government's support in this area would demonstrate tangible benefits of the APC alliance.

Railway Projects and Federal Interventions

The Governor also appealed to President Tinubu to approve a proposed railway project. This project is designed to link various major urban centers across the five states of the southeast. Nwifuru informed the President that the technical design for this rail network has already been completed. The project is currently awaiting the award of the contract to begin physical construction.

In addition to infrastructure appeals, Governor Nwifuru commended President Tinubu for key cabinet appointments. He specifically praised the appointment of David Umahi, the former Governor of Ebonyi State, as the Minister of Works. This appointment was viewed as a significant recognition of the state's political influence within the federal cabinet. The Governor expressed satisfaction with the Federal Government's ongoing interventions in road construction across Ebonyi.

He cited several major projects receiving federal attention as evidence of the administration's support. These include the ongoing Afikpo-Benue-Enugu-Nassarawa-Abuja Expressway corridor. He also highlighted the reconstruction of the Obubra-Oferekpe Road as another key federal initiative. These projects are expected to improve connectivity and trade within the southeast and beyond.

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State Achievements and Development Record

Governor Nwifuru took the opportunity to highlight the achievements of his own administration since assuming office. He pointed to his inauguration date of May 29, 2023, as the starting point for these developments. The Governor listed progress in road construction, healthcare, education, agriculture, industrialization, and housing. He asserted that his administration has completed more than one thousand kilometers of roads across the state.

The road network expansion covers all thirteen local government areas in Ebonyi State. Additionally, the administration has constructed two kilometers of roads in each community. This extensive network of rural and urban roads is intended to improve access to markets and services. The Governor described this as a transformative achievement for the state's internal mobility.

Beyond infrastructure, the Governor detailed human capital developments under his leadership. He listed the recruitment of teachers and healthcare personnel as key priorities. The administration has also constructed classroom blocks and established scholarship programs for students. Furthermore, the state has focused on the establishment of specialist universities to enhance higher education.

The Governor concluded by noting the revitalization of industries as a major milestone. This comprehensive approach aims to create a sustainable economic base for the state. The speech served to consolidate political support while addressing critical infrastructure needs. The events in Abakaliki marked a significant moment in the political calendar for Ebonyi State.