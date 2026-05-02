Ebonyi APC Faces Internal Debate Over 2027 Candidate Selection

A dispute is emerging within the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding the method for selecting candidates for the 2027 general elections. While some members advocate for direct primaries, the state government defends the consensus approach as a means of fostering party unity and streamlining the process. The debate highlights tensions between democratic participation and maintaining internal cohesion.

A potential rift is developing within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Ebonyi State as certain members are voicing opposition to the consensus approach being utilized for candidate selection in anticipation of the 2027 general elections.

This challenge to the established method has prompted a response from a key figure within the state government, defending the consensus strategy as a deliberate and legally sound tactic designed to foster party harmony and facilitate a streamlined process for identifying candidates. The debate centers around the best way to ensure fair and representative candidate selection, balancing the desire for unity with the principles of democratic participation.

Comrade Sunday Nwambam, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Inter-party Affairs, has firmly asserted the validity of the consensus approach. He highlighted that the decision wasn't arbitrary but a carefully considered strategy aimed at preserving the APC’s internal cohesion. Nwambam acknowledged the discussions taking place across the three senatorial zones regarding candidate selection methods, noting the general appreciation for Governor Francis Nwifuru’s commitment to inclusive decision-making.

However, he addressed growing inquiries stemming from statements made by some politicians advocating for direct primaries, a more traditionally democratic method where party members directly vote for their preferred candidates. He clarified that the National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, has previously indicated the party’s openness to various primary methods, prioritizing the integrity of the process above the specific method employed.

Nwambam further emphasized that the party’s stance is firmly grounded in the provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act, specifically Sections 84 to 88, which provide a comprehensive framework for candidate nomination while granting political parties considerable autonomy in establishing their internal rules. The core argument in favor of consensus is its potential to minimize internal strife, strengthen party unity, and reduce the financial burden associated with extensive primary campaigns.

Nwambam was careful to point out that consensus isn’t about imposition, but rather about achieving a mutually agreeable outcome among key stakeholders. Despite the defense of the consensus approach, Nwambam expressed concern regarding what he termed “rebellious tendencies” exhibited by some politicians. He noted that these individuals had previously benefited from party decisions but are now actively challenging the consensus arrangement.

He characterized such actions as detrimental to party unity and urged all political actors within Ebonyi State to respect the decisions made by stakeholders and actively support the consensus method. He also cautioned against making inflammatory statements that could destabilize the political climate, referencing a recent directive from President Bola Tinubu instructing governors to oversee the processes leading to the selection of party flag bearers within their respective states.

Nwambam confidently affirmed that Governor Nwifuru, as the leader of the APC in Ebonyi State, is operating within his authority and possesses the necessary experience to guide the party to victory in the upcoming elections. He advised aspirants who may not be favored under the consensus arrangement to view it as a pragmatic cost-saving measure rather than a personal setback.

The governor’s aide also extended praise to the APC State Executive, led by Chief Stanley Okoroemegha, for their decisive move in adopting the consensus method, expressing optimism that it will ensure a smooth and peaceful emergence of candidates, ultimately strengthening the party’s position for the 2027 elections. The situation underscores the delicate balance between maintaining party unity and upholding democratic principles in the candidate selection process





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