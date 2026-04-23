Ebonyi APC Backs Governor Nwifuru for 2027 Re-election, Cites Achievements and Lack of Opposition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has officially endorsed Governor Francis Nwifuru for a second term in 2027, citing his accomplishments and the absence of any significant challengers. A youth support group contributed Forty Million Naira towards his nomination fee.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Ebonyi State has unequivocally stated its intention to endorse Governor Francis Nwifuru as the party's sole candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

This decision, according to party officials, stems from widespread satisfaction with the Governor’s performance and a lack of any discernible challenge from within the APC or even the opposition parties. Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, the state Chairman of the APC, made this announcement during a reception held for the FON Youth Movement, a dedicated support group for Governor Nwifuru, at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki.

The FON Youth Movement demonstrated their commitment by presenting a substantial donation of Forty Million Naira towards the Governor’s nomination fee, signaling a strong financial backing for his re-election campaign. Emegha emphasized the unanimous agreement among party leaders, both within Ebonyi State and at the national level, to support Governor Nwifuru for a second term. He attributed this consensus to the Governor’s demonstrable achievements and positive impact on the state.

He further claimed that even opposition parties have considered adopting Governor Nwifuru as their consensus candidate, acknowledging his widespread appeal and effective governance. While acknowledging this potential shift in political alignment, Emegha advised opposition groups to adhere to constitutional procedures and party guidelines should they choose to formally endorse the Governor.

The Chairman expressed profound gratitude to the youths for their unwavering support and solidarity, confidently predicting that the Governor’s re-election bid will be the most straightforward in the state’s history. This assertion reflects a perceived lack of significant opposition and a strong public endorsement of the current administration. The financial contribution from the FON Youth Movement is a tangible demonstration of this support, and the party anticipates a seamless path to victory in the upcoming election.

Comrade Chinedu Emenike, the National President of the FON Youth Movement, explained the rationale behind the group’s financial contribution. He stated that the decision to cover the Governor’s nomination fee was reached after a thorough evaluation of his accomplishments across various sectors of Ebonyi State. Emenike specifically highlighted the Governor’s commitment to youth inclusion, noting that young people have been granted unprecedented access to prominent positions within the government since 1999.

This emphasis on youth empowerment is a key factor driving the FON Youth Movement’s enthusiastic support for Governor Nwifuru. Emenike pledged to mobilize Ebonyi’s youth population to overwhelmingly vote for the Governor in 2027, promising a robust and energetic campaign focused on showcasing the Governor’s achievements and vision for the future. The movement intends to leverage its network and influence to ensure a resounding victory for Governor Nwifuru, solidifying his position as the preferred leader of Ebonyi State.

The combination of party endorsement, financial backing, and grassroots mobilization suggests a highly coordinated and well-funded re-election campaign





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Ebonyi State Francis Nwifuru APC 2027 Election Re-Election

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