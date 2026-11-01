NCDC says two suspected Ebola cases in Adamawa test negative, 62 contacts monitored

Nigeria's NCDC confirms two suspected Ebola cases in Adamawa State tested negative after two rounds, while 62 contacts of the country's only confirmed case are monitored and six complete quarantine.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC) has confirmed that two new suspected cases of Ebola virus disease in Adamawa State have tested negative after two rounds of laboratory testing.

The NCDC also disclosed that 62 contacts linked to Nigeria's first confirmed Ebola case are currently being monitored. Dr. Jide Idris, Director-General of the NCDC, said the report of the two suspected cases was received by the Adamawa State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) in the early hours of 30 October 2026. The alert followed the identification of two individuals presenting with symptoms suggestive of Ebola, requiring further investigation.

Also read NCDC Identifies Two Suspected Ebola Cases in Nigeria's North-East

Primary Contacts Release From Quarantine

He said the individuals were isolated and appropriate public health measures were initiated. Samples were collected for laboratory testing to establish the cause of the illness, and fortunately, the samples turned out negative for EBV after two rounds of testing. Idris stated that six of the primary contacts under quarantine following exposure to Nigeria's index Ebola case would be leaving the isolation centre on Sunday. They completed the 21-day monitoring period without presenting with symptoms suggestive of Ebola disease.

Among the six contacts leaving are two domestic staff of the index patient and a driver. The NCDC boss commended the efforts of the Adamawa State Commissioner for Health and his team for their proactive approach. He assured that the NCDC will continue to provide appropriate technical support to the Adamawa State Government to strengthen their response operations. He declared that there is no laboratory-confirmed EVD case in Adamawa State.

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The index case previously confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) remains the only confirmed case reported in Nigeria to date. Idris urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information or speculation about the situation. The public is encouraged to obtain information from official government and public health communication channels. Ebola Virus Disease is a serious infectious disease that requires prompt identification, appropriate clinical management and effective infection prevention and control measures.

Symptom Guidance And Medical Advice

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, particularly following a relevant exposure, should seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare workers of any relevant travel or contact history. He warned individuals to avoid self-medication and follow the advice of healthcare professionals. The NCDC, in collaboration with the Adamawa State Government and other relevant stakeholders, will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as verified information becomes available.

Nigeria's public health authorities remain committed to protecting the health of all Nigerians through early detection, evidence-based public health action, transparent communication and a coordinated national response, Idris added.