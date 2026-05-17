Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has caused more than 80 deaths. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain, constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. The World Health Organization declared the crisis as such.

Medical workers disinfect the coffin of a deceased unconfirmed Ebola patient inside an Ebola Treatment Centre in Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo. An outbreak of the Ebola virus has caused more than 80 deaths in the east of the country.

The current outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain, constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. The Bundibugyo strain has no vaccine, no specific treatment, and the previous outbreak resulted in nearly 2,300 deaths in the DRC. Despite progress in vaccines and treatment, the true number of infected persons and geographic spread remain uncertain. The virus spreads through bodily fluids or exposure to the blood of an infected person.

The incubation period can last up to 21 days. Large-scale transport of medical equipment and uncertainties in the true number of infected persons pose challenges to the outbreak response





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak Bundibugyo Strain International Health Emergency Bundibugyo Strain Ebola Ceda Africa Ebola Outbreak Cdc Africa Ebola Outbreak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

65 dead as fresh Ebola outbreak hits eastern Democratic Republic of CongoA fresh outbreak of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, with at least 65 deaths recorded so far, according to African health authorities.

Read more »

Africa CDC confirms 65 deaths from Ebola in DR CongoThe suspected cases and 65 deaths were recorded mainly in Mongwalu and Rwampara, with four deaths among confirmed cases.

Read more »

Uganda confirms Ebola outbreak as disease claims scores in Congo​An outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola virus disease​ has been reported in Uganda, following the deaths of scores of people in the Democratic

Read more »

Uganda confirms Ebola outbreak imported from DRCUganda has confirmed an outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola virus, with a man having died from the disease after travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo. A major outbreak of the virus was declared in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo with 65 suspected deaths.

Read more »