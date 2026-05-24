Ebola Outbreak in Africa: Nigerian Physicians Advise Avoiding Bush Meat Consumption

Seasoned physicians have advised Nigerians to avoid bush meat consumption during the resurgence of Ebola Virus Disease in parts of Africa, warning that contact with infected wild animals could increase the risk of transmission. The specialists explained that Ebola is a highly infectious disease that can spread from animals to humans through consumption, contact with the blood, organs, or bodily fluids of infected wildlife.

concerns over the resurgence of Ebola Virus Disease in parts of Africa , seasoned physicians have advised Nigeria ns to avoid bush meat consumption, warning that contact with infected wild animals could increase the risk of transmission.

The specialists explained that Ebola is a highly infectious disease that can spread from animals to humans through consumption, contact with the blood, organs, or bodily fluids of infected wildlife such as bats, monkeys, and other bush animals. They noted that hunting, handling, and consumption of improperly processed bush meat remain potential pathways for transmission of the disease.

The experts gave the warning in an interview with PUNCH Healthwise while reacting to the outbreak of the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a recently confirmed imported case in Uganda. PUNCH Healthwise earlier reported that the World Health Organisation declared the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern following the spread of a rare strain of the virus with no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

WHO confirmed that the outbreak has so far recorded eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri Province in eastern Congo. Two confirmed cases, including one death, were also reported in Kampala, Uganda, among individuals who travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Although no case has been confirmed in Nigeria, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Jide Idris, said the agency had intensified surveillance and preparedness measures across the country. He noted that the NCDC was closely monitoring the situation in DRC and Uganda due to increasing regional movement across African countries and was working with relevant stakeholders, including the Port Health Services under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, to strengthen preparedness within Nigeria’s public health system.

Ebola disease is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates, according to the WHO. There are five distinct species of the virus: Bundibugyo, Zaire, Reston, Tai Forest, and Sudan. The Zaire strain is the deadliest and was responsible for the 2014–2016 West African outbreak, while the Sudan strain is behind the current outbreak in Uganda. In 2014, Nigeria experienced an Ebola outbreak, following the entry of an infected patient, Patrick Sawyer, from Liberia into the country.

Sawyer’s first contact, who is the Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at First Consultants Medical Centre, Ikoyi, Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, lost her life but prevented the spread of the disease. But speaking on preventive measures, a Professor of Public Health at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Tanimola Akande, urged Nigerians to avoid bush consumption of bush meat.

‘Ebola is a zoonotic infection. It is well known that transmission can be through the consumption of bush meat. It is therefore advisable to stop consumption of bush meat during outbreaks of Ebola as a preventive measure. Its consumption can trigger the initial transmission of the virus from animal to man.

Subsequently, there will be human-to-human transmission of the virus,’ he said. The consultant public health physician listed monkeys, bats, gorillas, and chimpanzees as animals with a higher risk of spreading Ebola. Aside from consumption, he warned that physical contact with animals via hunting and processing of bush meat for sale are pathways of transmission to humans. Akande said, ‘Consumption of cooked meat is not the only means of transmission of Ebola from animal to man.

Physical contact with the animals through hunting, processing of the meat, and display for sale are potential ways the virus can be transmitted to man. In addition, man-to-man transmission can not be stopped through proper cooking of bush meat. ’ Akande, who is a former National Chairman of the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, listed headache, fever, loss of appetite, body weakness, muscle pain, and sore throat as some signs and symptoms of Ebola disease.

‘Some other signs at later stages include bleeding from the nose and gums, cough, organ failure (kidney failure), and severe dehydration,’ he said. He urged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures, including proper hygiene practices, avoiding contact with sick or dead animals, and reporting suspected symptoms early.

‘Nigerians should stop hunting for bush meat and the consumption of bush meat during the outbreak of Ebola. Bushmeat should be handled with the use of protective equipment, such as gloves. Bush meat should be properly cooked. Suspected cases based on the symptoms should be reported immediately to health facilities,’ he said





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Ebola Bush Meat Consumption Transmission Nigeria Africa Public Health Emergency Of International Conce World Health Organisation Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Ituri Province Kampala Patrick Sawyer Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh Tanimola Akande Zaire Strain Sudan Strain Zaire Reston Tai Forest Bundibugyo Zaire Ebola Disease Public Health Emergency Of International Conce World Health Organisation Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Ituri Province Kampala Patrick Sawyer Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh Tanimola Akande Zaire Strain Sudan Strain Zaire Reston Tai Forest Bundibugyo Zaire Ebola Disease

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