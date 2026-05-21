Early Lead for Adebayo Adelabu in APC Oyo State Gubernatorial Primary

Former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has taken an early lead in the ongoing APC gubernatorial primary in Oyo State, with early results indicating widespread support for him amid high tensions across the state.

Early results emerging from the ongoing All Progressives Congress ( APC ) governorship primary election in Oyo State indicate that former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu , has taken an early lead across several of the state’s 351 wards for Thursday’s APC gubernatorial primary in Oyo State .

According to the screened aspirants, eight Ibadan indigenes and three others are battling to replace Seyi Makinde as governor of Oyo State. DAILY POST gathered from the exercise across various local government areas that Adelabu has recorded impressive performances in key voting centres. Reports from the field suggest widespread support for the former minister among party leaders and grassroots members alike.

However, tension remains high across the state as supporters of various aspirants eagerly await the official declaration of the ward-by-ward results. The primary is a critical stepping stone ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election, as the APC aims to reclaim the Pace Setter State





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APC Governorship Primary Adelabu Oyo State Election Support Tensions Groundwork

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