Dutch Referee Rob Dieperink Removed From FIFA's Roster for World Cup

Dutch referee Rob Dieperink has been removed from FIFA's roster for the upcoming World Cup this summer following his arrest in the UK last month. Dieperink was serving as a VAR official during Crystal Palace's Conference League match against Fiorentina on April 9 and was taken into custody in his hotel room after the game on allegations of sexual assault involving a teenage boy. After an investigation, Dieperink was not charged with any crime, and the police have dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

Dutch referee Rob Dieperink has been removed from FIFA 's roster for the upcoming World Cup this summer following his arrest in the UK last month, although reports indicate that the case has now been closed.

Dieperink was serving as a VAR official during Crystal Palace's Conference League match against Fiorentina on April 9 and was taken into custody in his hotel room after the game on allegations of sexual assault involving a teenage boy. After an investigation, Dieperink was not charged with any crime, and the police have dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.

Dieperink, who asserts that he 'fully cooperated' with the police inquiry, was included in FIFA's list of VAR officials for the forthcoming World Cup, but the 38-year-old has now confirmed that he will not participate in the tournament, which commences on June 11. In an interview with the Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Dieperink expressed: 'It deeply saddens me that I have been falsely accused.

'From the outset, I have fully cooperated with the police investigation and have also provided complete transparency to FIFA, UEFA, and the KNVB. 'The allegations have been disproven, and the case was dismissed within two weeks following a thorough and adequate investigation by the police. 'I am thankful for the support I received from the KNVB and the manner in which they managed this situation.

It is regrettable that FIFA has chosen not to appoint me for the World Cup any longer. Naturally, I am disappointed about this.





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Rob Dieperink FIFA World Cup VAR Crystal Palace Fiorentina Sexual Assault Teenage Boy Investigation Not Charged Police Dropped Case Fully Cooperated Appointment World Cup 2026 France Coach Deschamps 26-Man Squad Neymar

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