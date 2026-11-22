Iliya Emmanuel Dung claims the N2 million star prize at the Cross River State marathon, while Senator John Owan-Enoh and officials pledge support for emerging athletes on the challenging Calabar-Ogoja route.

Iliya Emmanuel Dung secured the top position in the 42-kilometre male race at the Cross River State marathon, successfully clinching the substantial N2 million star prize. This significant victory occurred on Saturday during a high-stakes competition that drew participants from various regions within Nigeria as well as international competitors eager to test their endurance on demanding local terrain.

Victory on the Challenging Calabar-Ogoja Route

Dung, who represented Plateau State, finished ahead of his compatriot Ilisha Friday, who took second place in the premier 42-kilometre category. The event took place along the difficult Calabar-Ogoja Expressway and the Ajasor-Agbokim Falls route located within the Etung Local Government Area. Athletes had to navigate a landscape characterized by steep hills, sharp ascents, and dangerous descents that tested their physical limits.

Also read Cross River Senator Urges Re-election of President Tinubu in 2027 for State Prosperity

In the 21-kilometre male category, Jonathan Monday also from Plateau State emerged as the winner. Wadata Barau of Bauchi State finished as the runner-up in this shorter but equally demanding distance. The competition featured three distinct distances, allowing a wide range of athletes to showcase their speed and stamina on the rugged roads of Cross River.

Official Pledges and Sponsorship Promises

The race was officially flagged off by Elvert Ayanbem, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, who represented the state government. Ayanbem commended the participants for their remarkable determination and endurance displayed throughout the grueling event. He noted that the challenging nature of the course demonstrated the immense potential of the athletes competing in this region.

Advertisement

Senator John Owan-Enoh, the Minister of State for Trade and Investment, also praised the athletes and pledged support for future editions of the marathon. He stated that the event has the potential to grow into a major sporting attraction capable of drawing even more local and international competitors in the years to come. His presence highlighted the government's interest in elevating the profile of this sporting event.

Athlete Development and International Aspirations

Elvert Ayanbem expressed strong optimism that outstanding runners could be groomed for international competitions if they receive adequate institutional support. He announced that the state government could sponsor the best male and female athletes emerging from this competition to participate in global races. Such opportunities, he argued, would help them win medals and bring significant recognition to Cross River State on the world stage.

In the female category, Cross River State athletes made a significant impact with sisters Angel Nelson and Godsmind Nelson finishing first and second respectively in the 21-kilometre race. This local success underscored the depth of talent within the host state and provided hope for future generations of female runners seeking to excel in long-distance events across Nigeria.

Organizer Targets and Grassroots Growth Plans

Emem Inyang, the initiator and project lead of the marathon, reported that approximately 160 athletes participated in the event. This figure fell short of the organizers' initial target of 300 participants, prompting a commitment to increase awareness and registration for subsequent editions. Inyang stressed the need to encourage grassroots participation to enable local athletes to develop their talents and compete favorably with established runners from other regions.

Advertisement

The marathon attracted international participants, including runners from Kenya and Egypt, adding prestige to the local competition. Inyang expressed optimism that participation would increase in future years as the event gains traction. He emphasized that the organizers hope to strengthen the competition through improved funding, better organization, and greater involvement of government agencies, private sponsors, and host communities to ensure sustainable growth.